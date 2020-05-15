3. Moneywise Podcast: will the housing market bounce back from coronavirus?

The Government has begun to restart the housing market with new rules that relax the coronavirus lockdown restrictions on property viewings. But how what impact will this have on home movers?

In episode three of the Moneywise Podcast discuss whether the housing market will bounce back.

Join Moneywise's Brean Horne and Sam Barker as they explain what an upcoming recession could mean for your money and how to protect yourself from a new wave of coronavirus scams.

Listen to the full episode below.