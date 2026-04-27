Important information: interactive investor makes no representation that the information provided is complete, accurate or up to date, and accepts no liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses arising directly or indirectly from its use or reliance on it, except where caused by our negligence, fraud or wilful default.
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.
Shares research is provided for information purposes only. Your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial advisor.
Whatever your investment goals, you need quality options you can rely on. The Highly Rated Funds tool makes finding investments to build your portfolio simple.
Using Morningstar data, the tool filters the huge universe of funds, investment trusts and ETFs down to some of the best-in-class options.
The Highly Rated Funds tool includes a wide range of passive and actively managed funds. The tool lets you explore and find funds, investment trusts, and ETFs that have received strong analyst ratings from our data provider, Morningstar.
Morningstar is a leading global provider of investment research, analysis and rating tools for investors like you. With the help of their Medalist Ratings and other additional criteria, we have filtered down the best highly rated funds across around 30 sectors.
Morningstar uses a ‘Medalist Rating’ (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral, Negative), which represents how a fund is expected to perform when compared to similar funds. Any changes in ratings will automatically be reflected in the Highly Rated Funds tool.
Investments are only included if they have a Morningstar rating of 3,4 or 5 stars - an assessment of backward-looking performance, adjusted for risk. Investments must also be at least £100 million in size and must be part of a recognised investment sector.
To start buying funds with the tool, log into your account. You can buy funds in our Stocks & Shares ISA, Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) or Trading Account.
Go to 'Research', click 'Fund Ideas' and then 'Highly Rated Funds' to access the tool.
You’ll need to have cash in your account to buy a fund, which you can do by making a one-off payment or setting up a monthly Direct Debit.
Once logged in, the tool provides a list of pre-screened funds that are highly rated by Morningstar to make it easier for you to find an investment that fits your financial goals.
You can filter by asset class, investment objective, and active or passive approach to narrow down to the right choice for you. You can also explore Morningstar’s highly rated sustainable options.
As long as you have a cash balance in your account, you can purchase funds from the Highly Rated Funds tool.
If you want to invest in the same fund every month, you can use our free regular investing service to buy your investments without having to pay the trading fee. You can set up to 25 regular investments for each account.
"The Highly Rated Funds tool improves how customers discover investments by using a consistent, data driven approach based on independent research from Morningstar, opening up a broad range of options.
Alongside this, our in-house research provides the context and insights to help customers understand their investments and how they fit together supporting more informed, long-term decisions."
Our market-leading team of experts regularly gather and review the investment trends of over 500,000 ii investors.
Discover the team’s latest insights to help build your knowledge as well as your portfolio.
The Highly Rated Funds tool is a data-driven way to find funds, investment trusts, and ETFs that have received strong analyst ratings from Morningstar.
The data and research behind the tool is provided by our independent data provider, Morningstar.
Morningstar is a global investment research firm that provides independent analysis on investment products, companies and markets. Widely regarded as a highly credible investment data provider, Morningstar is well known for it’s fund research, ratings, and data, which is used by financial advisors and institutional investors. interactive investor has a long-standing relationship with Morningstar and value their data and research.
The Highly Rated Funds tool shows top-rated options from Morningstar based on the following criteria:
Morningstar’s Medalist Rating (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral, Negative) shows how a fund is expected to perform when compared with similar funds, based on the view on Morningstar analysts. It combines insights from the Morningstar analyst team across key areas, assessing the people, process and parent company behind the fund.
Funds rated Gold, Silver or Bronze are those the analyst team expect to outperform similar funds after considering fees and risk, with Gold indicating the highest confidence in the rating. Neutral funds are expected to perform in line with their peers, while negative ratings signal concerns that could affect performance.
Given the diverse factors incorporated into the Medalist rating system, we would not expect a fund’s rating to change particularly frequently, however significant events such as a fund manager’s departure, corporate concerns or a range of other factors could lead to a fund swiftly being downgraded, or placed Under Review temporarily while further investigation is conducted.
The ii Fund Research team who led the design of the tool will have oversight of the Highly Rated Funds tool, making sure the criteria provides a diversified range of Morningstar’s highly rated funds.