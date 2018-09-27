888 dives, but are the shares now too cheap?

There's no reprieve here for 888 which remains in freefall after peaking in May, but Graeme Evans has found a backer who thinks selling is seriously overdone.

The losing streak goes on at 888 Holdings, despite the best efforts of the casino, poker and bingo giant to move on from its recent regulatory pain.

Shares fell another 8% in the wake of today's half-year results, leaving the stock a third lower than where it was in May and in danger of dipping below the 200p barrier for the first time since 2016.

The slump has continued even though 888 and rivals including GVC Holdings are rubbing their hands at the "seismic change" taking place in the US market.

Following a ruling by the Supreme Court in May to legalise sports betting, 888 has been working with its sportsbook provider Kambi to seize on opportunities in what should become the world's largest regulated betting market.

However, 888 told investors today that tapping into this market will require meaningful investment and have an impact on profitability in the short term.

The warning offset tentative signs of recovery in the UK, where 888 has been working to improve consumer protection practices since last year's record £7.8 million fine from the UK Gambling Commission.

These initiatives and the ongoing regulatory scrutiny drove an 18% slump in half-year revenues in the UK. Since then, however, the UK has returned to positive revenue trends.