Al Rayan switches off online banking - here's what you need to know

Sharia-complaint bank Al Rayan will close its online banking service in a matter of days

Al Rayan Bank is shutting down its online banking service on Wednesday 26 February 2020.

Customers will only be able to use the Al Rayan mobile banking app to access their accounts.

Those wishing bank digitally will need to download the Al Rayan app by Wednesday 4 March 2020 to avoid interruptions to their service.

Al Rayan is a Sharia-compliant bank which offers current accounts and savings accounts.

What happens to existing customers?

Existing customers will need to register for the Al Rayan banking app by 4 March 2020.

It will be possible to sign up after this date but customers may experience an interrupted service by doing so.

Existing customers who do not have a compatible smartphone will be able to continue accessing their accounts through a free hard token device via a desktop computer.

To find out if you are eligible for a hard token device, you'll need to contact Al Rayan via phone on 0808 301 6320.

Al Rayan will walk eligible customers through the process over the phone and in written communication.

What happens to new customers?

New customers will not be eligible for a hard token device.

This means that they will have to have a compatible smartphone to bank digitally.

Both new and existing customers will be able to manage their accounts in branch, via post or using telephone banking,

What do customers say?

Customers with Al Rayan accounts expressed outrage on social media about the bank's decision to close online banking: