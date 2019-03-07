Alfa Financial Software up 24% and could go higher

Worth only a fraction of its £1bn peak, Alfa Financial is seriously undervalued, says this pro investor.

Since taking the tech sector by storm in 2017 following its near-£1 billion IPO, days like today haven't come around too often for Alfa Financial Software (LSE:ALFA).

A year ago, its shares crashed almost 20% as maiden results from the supplier of software to the asset finance industry burst the market's initial euphoria. The former FTSE 250 stock, which began life at 325p in the tech sector's biggest IPO for two years in May 2017, reversed from a peak of 548p in December 2017 to just 101p some 12 months later.

Today's second set of annual results drew a much more positive response, with shares up 24% to 153p amid signs that the company is addressing the challenges of 2018, when Alfa saw a slower than expected conversion rate of its sales pipeline into contracted customers.

Combined with a delay to one of its major software implementations, adjusted earnings per share dropped 45% to 6.1p in 2018. Revenues were down 19% to £71 million, but this masks a much better performance in the second half after a 16% increase compared with the first half.

Analysts at Numis Securities described the results performance as reassuring and a step in the right direction, adding that adjusted profits across a number of measures were between 10% and 15% better than forecast.

Numis, which has a price target of 200p, said Alfa was currently trading at a 30-35% discount to its UK technology peers. The broker said: