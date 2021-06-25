Argo Blockchain: hear latest management Q&A session
25th June 2021 13:34
Argo Blockchain's (LSE:ARB) chairman Ian Macleod, CEO Peter Wall and CFO Alex Appleton host their Annual General Meeting (AGM) investor presentation and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 24 June 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.
Highlights:
26:40 - Q&A
About the company
Argo Blockchain PLC is a cloud-based crypto mining company. Its service provides access to mining rigs, which perform the complex crypto-mining operations for its users and then directly deposit all coins mined into users' digital wallets.
