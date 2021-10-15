Best AIM companies of 2021 confirmed

This year’s AIM Awards were back to their usual haunt at Old Billingsgate in London. Find out who won and how many our own award-winning AIM expert got right.

Entrepreneur of the year This year: Andrew Day, Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) Last Year: Debbie Bestwick, Team17 (LSE:TM17) Andrew Day has stepped down as chief executive of video games services provider Keywords Studios due to ill health. He has built up a substantial business in his time as boss. The AIM quotation has enabled Keywords to make a raft of acquisitions that have broadened the business in terms of services and geography. Video games players are demanding more and more new content and that is increasing demand for Keywords services. Keywords still has a high rating, but acquisitions help to reduce the profit multiple. AIM company of the year This year: Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) Last Year: GB Group (LSE:GBG) Audio equipment supplier Focusrite is a good example of the type of company that AIM can help to grow internationally. Organic growth, which has been particularly rapid over the past year, has been supplemented by acquisitions – most recently California-based Sequential, a synthesiser brand acquired for an initial £15 million in cash. That still left Focusrite with net cash of £17 million. Since joining AIM at the end of 2014 at 126p, the share price has risen to £13.80. The customer base has broadened over the years from music makers to podcast creators. Demand was particularly strong during lockdown. The company is highly cash generative and pays dividends. Pandemic winner closes in on AIM top 10

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Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) Focusrite confirmed that revenues in the year to August 2021 would be £173 million, up from £130 million the previous year. Contributions from acquisitions have helped, but there has been strong demand for the group’s core products. Gross margins have been maintained at a high level and profitability is better than previously expected. Pre-tax profit of £38.8 million is forecast. As spending on travel and trade shows returns to previous levels, this will hold back profit. There are also supply issues and increasing transport costs. This means that profit is expected to fall in the year to August 2022. If the pre-tax profit forecast of £28.7 million is achieved in 2021-22, it would still be above the 2019-20 level. Pre-tax profit was £6.5 million in 2014-15 - earnings per share will have quadrupled over the seven-year period. The shares are trading on 35 times prospective 2021-22 earnings, so they are not cheap, but Focusrite has a consistent track record. Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

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