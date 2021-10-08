AIM stock performance: winners and losers in 2021 so far

With the third quarter now ended, our award-winning AIM writer picks over performance in 2021 so far and looks ahead to the final three months of the year.

Smaller AIM companies have been outperforming their larger AIM counterparts during the first nine months of 2021. The FTSE AIM All Share index has risen more than twice as much as the larger measures – FTSE AIM UK 50 and FTSE AIM 100.

The AIM All Share rose by 7.5% in the first nine months of 2021, in contrast the AIM 100 added 3.5% and the AIM UK 50 was 2.8% higher.

That is because some of the larger AIM companies with the greatest weightings, such as online fashion retailers and alternative energy companies, have performed poorly. They still constitute a significant proportion of the AIM All Share index, but they do not dominate it in the same way as they do the AIM 100 and AIM UK 50.

In the same period, the FTSE 100 has risen by 9.7%, although it is underperforming over a longer period, while the FTSE Fledgling index of the smallest eligible fully listed companies has risen by 26%. A potential bid for French Connection (LSE:FCCN) and the recovery of companies that had got into difficulties, such as Carclo (LSE:CAR), have fuelled the bounceback. The Fledgling has also outperformed AIM over one year.

Sub-sectors: who’s up and who’s down?

Most of the AIM subs-ectors had positive performances in the first nine months of the year, although five have declined.

Some of these AIM sub-sectors have a handful of constituents, so their size means that the performance does not necessarily conform to a broader based version of the sector. For example, there are three companies in automobiles and parts – acoustic materials supplier Autins (LSE:AUTG), brake technology developer Surface Transforms (LSE:SCE) and recently floated electric motor technology developer Saietta (LSE:SED). All three have performed strongly, although Saietta floated in July so was not included for the full period. Even so, it was the second-best performing sub-sector with a 41.4% improvement.

Media is the only sub-sector that did better than automobiles and parts with a 42.6% increase. There are 26 companies included in this sub-sector, so it is a better representation. This includes Tremor International (LSE:TRMR), the online advertising technology company that joined Nasdaq during the period, which sparked a 73% increase.

Marketing services provider Next Fifteen Communications (LSE:NFC) more than doubled in the period, while marketing analytics firm Ebiquity (LSE:EBQ) has nearly trebled. Advertising agency M&C Saatchi (LSE:SAA) recovered after its previous accounting problems.

Financial services is another strong performer. Sustainable investments asset manager Impax Asset Management (LSE:IPX) has risen by 65% in the first nine months, having added 79% last year. Impax had £34.4 billion under management at the end of June 2021, which is a 15% increase over the quarter. This was a combination of new funds and market movements. Over 20 years, the share price has risen by 2,120%.

The share prices of wealth management companies, such as Brooks Macdonald (LSE:BRK), have also done well as assets under management grow on the back of stock market performance.

Construction and materials companies have benefited from high demand for building materials and construction products. The property sector has also recovered this year and it is back to just below the level it was at the beginning of 2020. Investor concerns about rent collection proved overdone and the AIM companies do not tend to have much exposure to retail. In fact, there is more of a weighting towards warehousing, which is in demand.

Healthcare has been solid in the first nine months of 2021. Companies that had previously been boosted by Covid-19 testing or other related demand have tended to fall back. The worst performing healthcare company is last year’s star, Novacyt (LSE:NCYT), which has lost two-thirds of its value in the first nine months of the year, although it is still well ahead of the price at the beginning of 2020.

Hutchmed China (LSE:HCM) is valued at more than £4 billion and has become the largest company on AIM, although because of FTSE regulations on liquidity and ownership not all its market capitalisation counts in its index weighting. It has a 3.26% weighting in the AIM 100, while the smaller Abcam (LSE:ABC) has a 2.64% weighting. The same is true for the sub-sector.

Pharmaceutical services provider Ergomed (LSE:ERGO) has done particularly well as it increases its exposure in the US. Woundcare company Advanced Medical Solutions (LSE:AMS) shares have recovered as elective surgery numbers start to recover.