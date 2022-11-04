Interactive Investor

Best mining shares and metal prices in Q4 2022

4th November 2022 11:33

Lee Wild from interactive investor

It's been a volatile period for financial markets and UK politics, and the mining sector has not been immune. interactive investor’s head of equity strategy Lee Wild talks to SP Angel’s top mining analyst John Meyer about market moving themes, the outlook for metal prices, large-cap mining stocks and what to watch out for over the next few months.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

