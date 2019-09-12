Best Sipp: find the best broker for your portfolio size

It’s now 30 years since Nigel Lawson fired the starting gun on the self-invested personal pension (Sipp) revolution. The then-chancellor’s 1989 Budget included a proposal to “make it easier for people in pension schemes to manage their own investments”, with the details following several months later and the first Sipp launching in March 1990.

The market has evolved considerably since then, shaped by a stream of developments including 2015’s pension freedoms. Those reforms triggered a fresh surge in demand for Sipps from investors taking advantage of increased pension flexibility to enter drawdown plans, pushing Sipps firmly into the mainstream.

That has presented its own challenges. From April 2020, new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules mean non-advised investors entering new drawdown arrangements will be offered investment ‘pathways’ based on different investment objectives, as the regulator addresses concerns around retirement income risks. The financial watchdog is also monitoring the value for money investors get from platforms, with a proposed ban on exit fees currently under consultation.

With both Sipps and the underlying platform market evolving, now is a good time to look at the state of play for investors using so-called ‘direct-to-consumer’ (D2C) platforms to invest and manage their Sipps.

We asked Edinburgh-based financial services consultancy the lang cat to produce comparison tables showing administration costs at different levels of investment.

The tables give Sipp charging data in price and percentage terms for 10 of the biggest D2C platforms, with a ‘heatmap’ visual helping you to identify the lowest and highest charging platforms for different pension pot values. The figures in green are the least expensive, with the shade reddening as the price steepens. The colours are based on comparison with charges of the other platforms in the table, not with the wider market or any other benchmark.

First, we’ll take a look at the basic Sipp platform charges; then we’ll see how they pan out when drawdown costs are factored in. These latter tables include the initial and ongoing fees charged for drawdown, where applied. In some cases there will also be additional charges for certain drawdown functions such as set-up and transferring out, to which we’ll return later on. However, the tables don’t include the fees levied on fund switches, as they are a less significant feature in drawdown investing than in pre-retirement investing.

Sipp platform charges

The charges under scrutiny are the main administration charges attached to Sipps. These figures were put together in July 2019, so they are a snapshot of the market as it was then and therefore subject to subsequent pricing and market changes.

It’s also worth taking note of some market developments over the past year. The recent acquisition of Alliance Trust Savings (ATS) by interactive investor, Money Observer’s parent company, brings together the two biggest fixed-price investment platforms (so ATS no longer appears in our tables). These are the providers that charge flat fees regardless of the size of investment or the level of growth; most platforms still take a percentage of the amount invested (known as ad valorem charging).

While fixed pricing can make platforms more expensive for investors with modest pots, they become increasingly cost-effective from around the £100,000 mark (as we will see).

There have also been several pricing changes. interactive investor is again prominent here, replacing its monthly charging structure with three subscription plans based on monthly fees, still on a fixed fee basis. The three different options vary in terms of monthly charge and trading fees, but Sipp investors won’t typically be active traders. The additional monthly Sipp fee of £10 remains unchanged, but overall Sipp admin costs are reduced slightly for most investors.

Charles Stanley Direct has tweaked its fees too, raising its lowest annual charge (for pots of up to £250,000) from 0.25 to 0.35%. The move takes it from the low end to mid-table for modest pots, and keeps it among the more expensive for larger sums.

The wide margin between the cheapest and most expensive platforms for Sipp investors is illustrated by the contrasting shades in our tables.

With a Sipp of around £50,000 you could be paying admin charges as low as £90 a year or as high as £300 a year. At the other end of the scale, if you’ve got £1 million or more invested, The Share Centre and Halifax Share Dealing/iWeb (the latter is run by the former) will charge admin fees of just £180. That’s in stark contrast to the £3,000 you’ll pay Hargreaves Lansdown for running your Sipp.

Sipp administration charges (%, £)