Holding cash in a SIPP

Reasons you might hold cash in a SIPP

Cash may sound a strange choice if you picked a SIPP for its investment freedom, but there are several reasons why you might hold cash in a SIPP.

Secure asset

Cash is a secure asset. Returns will never be spectacular but they’ll always be predictable. This is particularly reassuring during periods when stock markets are falling. It also works well if you have started drawing an income from your SIPP and you want to protect your next withdrawals from any market volatility.

But, this security and predictability of cash and other cash-like investments such as deposit accounts and money-market funds does come with a major drawback. Cash-like investments often grow at a rate lower than the rate of inflation. This means the real value – or spending power – of your cash and cash-like investments can fall.

Increased liquidity

Holding cash can support your broader investment strategy. If you identify an investment opportunity, having cash on standby makes it easy to take advantage of it. Without this liquidity, you would have to consider transferring out of another investment or waiting until you made another contribution to your SIPP.

Taking gains

There are also times when you might need to hold cash. If some of your investments have performed well, you might want to realise your profits by selling the gain you have made. This protects your gain from any future volatility but also helps you to maintain asset allocation across your SIPP portfolio.

Being able to hold your profits in cash also gives you time to decide where you would like to invest next.

Tax relief on contributions

You also receive tax relief on any contributions paid into your SIPP. For every £80 you pay in, the government will top it up with an additional £20. Higher rate taxpayers can claim a further 20% tax relief through their self-assessment tax return, and additional rate taxpayers an extra 25%.