The best Sipp platforms for your portfolio - 2018

The subject of investment platform costs and charges featured prominently when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the City regulator, published the outcome of its year-long study of the platform market in July. The FCA found that charges and the range of available investments on offer were the most important factors for DIY investors when comparing platforms, while lower charges were identified as the main motivation for investors switching platforms.

Cost is an important consideration for platform users managing their pension investments through self-invested personal pensions (Sipps) – a group that has grown greatly in number since drawdown became the retirement income vehicle of choice following the 2015 pension freedoms.

But how can those investors ensure they’re getting the best deal for their retirement pot? As it stands, too few are looking around to see what deals are available and how charges compare. The FCA’s research found that many non-advised investors have simply settled for the first platform they looked at, satisfied that it met their needs.

However, there are compelling reasons to compare the options available, particularly when it comes to drawdown and the charges you pay. After all, if a Sipp will be helping fund 20-30 years of your retirement, high charges will take a big chunk out of your savings and, in some cases, increase the risk of you running out of money before you die.

So we asked The Lang Cat, an Edinburgh-based financial services consultancy, to provide us with comparison tables that make it easier to assess the various costs at different levels of investment.

The tables below – Sipp administration charges (%) and Combined Sipp and drawdown charges – show Sipp charging data for 12 leading direct-to-consumer platforms. A ‘heat map’ visual makes it easy to identify the lowest- and highest-charging platforms. The figures in green are the least expensive, with the shade becoming redder as charges rise. A platform’s colours are based on comparisons between it and other platforms in the table, not with the wider market or any other benchmark.

Drawdown has become more widely used since the pensions freedoms took effect, yet even now, most investors will have at least £50,000 in their pot, so we’ve used that as our starting point.

We look first at the basic Sipp platform administration charges and then at the charges when drawdown costs are factored in (shown in the latter case both as percentages and as pounds and pence).

These latter tables includes the initial and ongoing fees charged for drawdown, where applied, which are shown in a separate column. In some cases, there will also be additional charges for drawdown functions such as setting up and transferring out, which we’ll return to later. They don’t include the fees applied on fund switches, as these are a less significant feature in drawdown investing than they are when building a pot in the first place.

Platform charges

We’ll start by looking at the main administration charges on Sipps. Before we go into the detail, there’s an important caveat to highlight. These figures were put together in July, so they are a snapshot of the market as it was then. Things can change quickly and new propositions can emerge.

The past year has been relatively quiet on that front, in the direct platforms market at least. A notable exception was the acquisition of TD Direct Investing by interactive investor, Money Observer’s parent company, a takeover that created the UK’s second-largest direct platform (after Hargreaves Lansdown).

Turning to the figures, one feature that jumps out is the difference between the cheapest and the most expensive Sipp charges. At the £50,000 level, it goes from 0.18 per cent (£90 a year) with Halifax Share Dealing (and iWeb, which it runs) up to 0.66 per cent (£332) with Willis Owen.

Charles Stanley and AJ Bell, at 0.25 per cent on the first £250,000 of client assets, are also at the low-cost end. The former’s hike to 0.35 per cent on the first £250,000, taking effect on 10 September, will lift it from the low to the midrange for platform fees. However, the broker does waive its Sipp charge for those with combined assets on its platform of more than £30,000, and it waives the platform fee entirely for investors who make a trade in stocks and shares once a month.

Pricing positioning is usually deliberate. While the likes of Halifax Share Dealing/iWeb and Bestinvest target mass-market investors, Willis Owen, Hargreaves Lansdown and (to a lesser extent) The Share Centre tend to play towards the more affluent end of the market.

Flat fee structures put Alliance Trust Savings (ATS) and interactive investor in the ‘relatively affluent’ category too. Flat fees mean you pay a fixed amount, regardless of the size of investment or the level of growth, whereas most platforms still charge a percentage of the invested amount.

So while ATS tends to be more expensive for those with modest pots, the platform becomes increasingly cost-effective from around the £100,000 mark upwards, as our tables show. The same goes for interactive investor, which tweaked its pricing structure as TD Direct Investing investors moved across to their new platform. The quarterly platform charge has risen from £20 to £22.50, adding £10 to the annual charge. As with ATS, this puts it at the costly end of the scale for small pots but makes it great value for average and large portfolios.