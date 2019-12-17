Best stocks to own after the General Election

We reveal the biggest beneficiaries of the Boris Bounce so far and gauge the market mood for more.

The Boris Bounce for markets may already be fading, but that shouldn't stop investors celebrating what's been a significant pre-Christmas present for their portfolios. Our analysis of the biggest risers in the FTSE 350 index reveals gains since Friday morning of 10% or more for some of the UK's most widely held stocks, including beleaguered Centrica (LSE:CNA) and the banking giants Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LSE:RBS) and Barclays (LSE:BARC). The return to favour of UK-focused stocks, after the threat of a Corbyn government was removed, has been most pronounced in the housebuilding sector following gains of 15% for heavyweight trio of Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV). These gains even factor in a broad sell-off this morning after some of the market euphoria was burst by the resumption of ‘no deal’ Brexit fears. With the government ruling out any extension to the post-Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, there's clearly no respite from some of the now familiar uncertainties attached to investing in UK stocks. That threatens more frustration for the army of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) investors, who seem to have missed out on much of the post-election bounce seen at RBS and Barclays. Shares were down 5% at 63.6p today, having spiked to 73.7p in the opening minutes of trading on Friday.

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance Lloyds and the rest of the wider UK market have long been regarded as undervalued, which is why investors are holding on to hopes that 2020 will bring a change in fortunes. The £100 billion added to the value of the UK's 350 biggest stocks over the past two sessions is certainly a start, with the FTSE 100 index now less than 400 points off the record high seen in May 2018 and the UK-focused FTSE 250 index trading at an all-time high. Even with its recent gains, the price/earnings (PE) multiple for the FTSE 100 blue-chip index of 16.2 times is considerably short of the 24.8 times enjoyed by the S&P 500. Wall Street markets were again trading at record highs last night, with the mood helped by tentative signs of progress in US-China tariffs talks.