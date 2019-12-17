Best stocks to own after the General Election

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The continuation of loose monetary policy by the major central banks and a robust US economy showing few signs of fatigue are also likely to help. As our head of markets Richard Hunter pointed out yesterday, there are good reasons to think 2020 could get off to a strong start.

The question as far as Hunter is concerned is whether this optimism reflects a reduction in the attitude to risk – or whether the risks themselves will be reducing.

In the meantime, the robust election result in the UK has entirely removed one of the risks that had prompted investors to limit their exposure to certain sectors earlier in 2019.

Among a number of industries now free from the threat of a Corbyn-led programme of nationalisation, shares in the transport sector have surged sharply since Friday morning. Stagecoach (LSE:SGC) shares are currently up 23%, with rival Go-Ahead Group (LSE:GOG) ahead 11.5% and stock market newcomer Trainline (LSE:TRN) up 14.3%.

Serco (LSE:SRP) and Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY), who rely on the UK government for some of their contracts, have risen 12.5%, while the water companies have also fared well despite yesterday's tough draft determination by industry watchdog Ofwat. South West Water owner Pennon Group (LSE:PNN) is up 14.5%, Severn Trent (LSE:SVT) 12% higher and United Utilities (LSE:UU.) up 11.5%.

Looking into the FTSE Small Cap, stocks with exposure to the UK consumer have fared well on the back of hopes that a Brexit deal will be agreed before the end of January. Beneficiaries include online fashion business N Brown (LSE:BWNG) - up 19% - and Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL) after a rise of 17%.

Others on the front foot have included tool rental business Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY), which climbed 15.4%, and newspaper publisher Reach (LSE:RCH) after a rise of 13%.

