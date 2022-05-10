Interactive Investor

Black Girl Finance author interview: from debt to ‘finfluencer’

10th May 2022 08:48

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Selina Flavius went from dealing with thousands of pounds of debt to launching her own financial coaching company Black Girl Finance in April 2019, closely followed by a book of the same name, which is the subject of our discussion. Last year, Selina was named the British Bank Awards Online Financial Influencer of the Year.

She talks to us about about dealing with thousands in debt, women and investing, the ethnicity pay gap, what stopped her from doing economics A-level, being an angel investor for Black Ballad, and more.

  • Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: the investment trusts that pass the 9% inflation test

about 3 hours ago

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 12 May 2022

in 42 minutes

Eight star fund managers you can buy on the cheap

about 24 hours ago

Be careful with this high-profile stock

1 day ago

China bounce: the UK shares to benefit from Covid optimism

about 21 hours ago

Why fund managers are trimming and not ditching tech shares

2 days ago

Stockwatch: buying this small-cap share has logic

2 days ago

Is this stock market sell-off overdone?

2 days ago

Scottish Mortgage no longer UK’s largest trust as tech sell-off intensifies

3 days ago