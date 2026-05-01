Bond Watch: main takeaways from the four key interest-rate votes

This week has been significant for central bank policy setting, with rate decisions from the Bank of Japan (Tuesday), the Federal Reserve (Wednesday) and the Bank of England and European Central Bank (Thursday). The backdrop is one of diverging rate trajectories.

Prior to the Middle East conflict, markets had priced more cuts in the US and UK, a more gradual easing path was under way in Europe, and a slow shift higher was taking place in Japan.

However, conditions are now complicated by the fallout of the Iranian conflict reintroducing inflationary pressures via energy and commodity markets. In April, as central banks gauge the length and depth of supply-side disruption, policy rate changes have frozen.

A developed market outlier

The outlier is the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which has increased interest rates from negative levels in early 2024. Earlier this week, it left its policy rate at 0.75% with a split six votes to hold and three votes to increase to 1%.

While foreseeing supply chain disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz as inflationary, the BoJ is seeking an inflation sustained by wage growth, rather than higher import prices. The banks’ outlook highlights the anticipated slowing of growth in 2026 as higher crude oil prices diminish energy-dependent Japanese trade and push down corporate profits and household real income.

Federal Reserve: ushering in a new chair

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC’s) final meeting under Jerome Powell’s chairmanship saw a third consecutive hold at 3.5%-3.75%. The vote was won 8-4. Three dissenters supported the hold but opposed a statement on a bias towards easing, while one dissenter favoured a cut.

Despite 12-month Consumer Price Index (CPI) to March of 3.3% and Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) of 3.5%, the US has an easier time than the UK in two main ways. First, while job growth has slowed, economic activity and spending is still strong. Second, while the war in Iran has pressured energy prices, the US has far stronger domestic energy security. PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure.

Importantly, the Senate Banking Committee approved Kevin Wash’s chair nomination on Wednesday after a relatively heated hearing.

Warsh, rather than the PCE inflation measure, favours a “trimmed mean” approach, removing extreme influences on prices to strip out tail events – a method employed by the Dallas Federal Reserve that has typically produced lower readings, and is a vocal proponent of a smaller Federal Reserve balance sheet.

While Warsh has had to defend allegations that he will lower policy rates to appease his appointer, President Donald Trump, he affirmed his independence to senators and will, of course, only form one vote of the FOMC (of which Powell will remain a member).

Warsh will be at the helm of FOMC members that are far from unanimously pushing policy rates one way or the other. Despite the noise from journalists and senators about Warsh, the market prices the policy rate most likely entering 2027 unchanged from the current level.

Bank of England: balancing weak demand with shocks to supply

Given Governor Andrew Bailey’s pre-warning in prior weeks that only the most severe supply shortage would lead to increases in the policy rate, it was not a surprise that the Bank of England this week held rates at 3.75%, with a majority vote of 8-1, looking through the 3.3% year-on-year CPI reading.

The decision was justified by balancing the threat of a second coming of inflation driven by energy prices with a deterioration of labour markets and slowing economy, which has been bolstered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and, latterly, downgrades of UK growth in the coming year from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

UK inflation has proven persistent, leaving the Bank with less flexibility as downside risks to growth amass. Rather than lurching one way or the other to tackle the Bank’s two opposing threats, policy is anticipated to be more balanced with just one rate hike forecast for the remainder of 2026.

European Central Bank: more of the same

Finally, the European Central Bank (ECB) also this week held its key deposit facility rate at 2%, keeping the three key ECB interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. While disinflation in the euro area has progressed more convincingly than in the UK or the US, entering this energy shock at around the 2% target, policymakers signalled caution given renewed energy-driven upside risks.

The Governing Council is content to pause and await more indication of the length and passthrough of the war on mid-term inflation before altering policy.

The common thread

Across regions there is hesitancy as the developments in the Gulf introduce a degree of uncertainty that none can predict, as well as the notion that monetary policy is not the best tool to tackle a clearly supply-side shock.

With inflation risks re-emerging from energy markets and growth momentum softening in places, central banks’ policymakers are pausing rather than committing to a clear easing or tightening path. Expectations for near-term rate cuts have been pushed further back, reinforcing the scenario of a higher for longer interest rate environment.

For fixed-income investors, relatively high yields across the board may well make attractive entry points. However, it also means interest rate volatility is likely to persist.

In this environment, short-duration bonds remain compelling with still-attractive yields and limited price sensitivity to further policy uncertainty or inflation shocks. In an environment where rate paths can shift abruptly, this provides stability.

One option is the L&G Short Dated £ Corporate Bond Index I Acc fund, which invests in investment-grade sterling bonds with less than five years to maturity, tracking the Markit iBoxx GBP Corporates 1-5 Index. The distribution yield is around 4.8% and the yearly fee is 0.14%.

Longer-duration bonds may benefit if inflation falls more quickly or growth weakens materially, but they remain more exposed to policy uncertainty. Flexible strategies, such as Jupiter Strategic Bond I Acc, can actively adjust duration and credit exposure as conditions evolve, helping investors navigate a more uncertain rate environment.

Overall, finding balance and alignment between your allocation and your own risk tolerance is key.