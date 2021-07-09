Bushveld Minerals: watch the CEO's new update and investor Q&A

Bushveld Minerals Ltd is a low-cost, vertically integrated primary vanadium producer. It owns two primary vanadium processing facilities such as Vametco and Vanchem. Bushveld Minerals owns a diversified vanadium product portfolio serving the needs of the steel, energy and chemical sectors. The firm participates in the entire vanadium value chain through its two main pillars: Bushveld Vanadium, which mines and processes vanadium; and Bushveld Energy, an energy storage solutions provider. Bushveld Energy is focused on developing and promoting the role of vanadium in the growing global energy storage market through application in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs).Bushveld Minerals Ltd is a mineral development company operating in South Africa and Madagascar. The firm operates a portfolio of vanadium and titanium bearing magnetite ore, tin and thermal coal assets in Southern Africa.

