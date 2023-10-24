Interactive Investor

Can unloved UK capital markets woo investors once again?

24th October 2023 09:42

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

In this bonus episode, Richard Hunter and guest Neil Shah, of research and investor relations firm Edison Group, take a closer look at how Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans to bolster the UK's capital markets, including implementing the recommendations of the Investment Research Review.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Lloyds Bank upbeat but possible turbulence makes investors nervous

about 13 hours ago

Sector Screener: two retail stocks to own as inflation crisis recedes

about 8 hours ago

There’s a new ‘Fundsmith-style’ investment trust – should you buy it?

about 11 hours ago

Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2023-24: 10th anniversary edition

about 11 hours ago

Time to call it a day after these two huge companies disappoint?

about 12 hours ago

DIY Investor Diary: why this is the only fund in my SIPP

1 day ago

Scottish Mortgage: expect volatility – it’s essential to our success

1 day ago

Stockwatch: a share for experienced speculators

1 day ago

Where to invest in Q4 2023? Four experts have their say

2 days ago

New threat to triple lock and link to workers’ pay

7 days ago