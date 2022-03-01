Interactive Investor

CentralNic Q&A: full-year results

1st March 2022 15:36

Investor Meet Company from ii contributor

Chief executive officer Ben Crawford and group finance director Michael Riedl of CentralNic Group (LSE:CNIC) present their full-year results and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 28 February 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

Highlights

Q&A: 31:00

About the company:   

CentralNic Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries is involved in the provision of global domain name services. The company provides registry services, distribution and strategic consultancy. Its segment includes the indirect and direct domain name sales segments, and the monetisation segment.

