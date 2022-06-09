Interactive Investor

The Chart Show: the Pound, Ted Baker, Tesla

9th June 2022 09:58

Victoria Scholar from interactive investor

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, breaks down three key stories for investors, looking at them not just from a fundamentals’ perspective but with chart analysis as well. This week, the Pound, Ted Baker (LSE:TED) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) get the Chart Show treatment.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Funds Fan: dividend demand, bear market tips, and Mobius interview

about 23 hours ago

Richard Beddard: why this is one of my six favourite shares

about 17 hours ago

Ian Cowie: this ‘too hot to touch’ trust is now booming again

2 days ago

Stockwatch: upside for this cheap share with attractive dividend

about 22 hours ago

The US funds beating the S&P 500 over the short and long term

about 22 hours ago

Tesla stock crash is opportunity for electric vehicle bulls

2 days ago

‘Unprecedented’ sell-off in biotech sets up recovery opportunity

2 days ago

15 cheap shares value fund managers are backing

3 days ago

What you need to know about investing in commodities

3 days ago

Five ways to maximise your pension income

4 days ago