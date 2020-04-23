Commodities outlook: oil prospects and a gold price rally 

It's been a long week for commodities traders as the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) May futures contract nearly hit minus $40 a barrel!

A production cut agreed by the US, Saudi Arabia and Russia from the end of April appeared to tackle the problem of oversupply and lack of demand.

But OPEC+ nations needed to apply the agreed cuts straight away, not wait till the end of the month. This led to a lack of storage, with tankers at sea already full and inventory on dry land also at full capacity, so there was literally no place for the liquid gold to go.

This led to higher storage and transport costs, and physical oil being priced in minus numbers. This is not the first time this has happened in commodities, as milk and sugar has suffered similar issues in the past but nothing on this scale and at this volume.

It remains to be seen how many oil companies will remain solvent during this period of low oil prices, as many of them are highly indebted. This will be a particular problem for some of the US shale producers who need WTI to be trading above $40 per barrel to remain solvent.

There has been an uptick in prices in recent sessions, but these companies will need a sustained increase to survive. The average oil price over the last 10 years or so is about $42 per barrel, so the producers desperately need a return to more normal levels.