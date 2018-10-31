Computacenter crash triggers wave of bargain hunting

A spectacular 2018 rally has now completely unwound, but at a 38% discount to the July peak, Graeme Evans finds bulls still backing a full recovery.

A Halloween fright for Computacenter investors has left shares in the IT services group trading below where they started 2018, adding to the market jitters that have also impacted fast-rising rival Softcat.

Computacenter's fortunes have reversed since shares hit a record high in July, with today's Q3 revenues performance causing shares to sink 13%, taking losses from that peak to 38%.

But with the group sticking to full-year guidance and blaming the 3% year-on-year decline in Q3 revenues on tough comparisons, one analyst said the current share price could be a "great buying opportunity".

Asking whether today's update was "trick or treat", Stifel analyst George O'Connor retained his 'buy' recommendation and his 1,872p target price. The FTSE 250 stock is currently valued with a 8.8x EV/earnings multiple.

He added: "We acknowledge that the uneven segmental results will cause nerves to twitch, as the cautious are frightened off. It is Halloween — what else would we expect."

O'Connor warned the volatile share price performance could continue until there is greater clarity on the trading backdrop. However, Computacenter shares have since bounced from a day low of 1,002p to 1,100p.

And O'Connor is encouraged by comments from the company that the core technology drivers of digitisation, cloud, security and network capacity improvement remain robust. Coupled with geographical expansion, this should position Computacenter well for future growth into 2019 and beyond.

The company is also supported by analysts at Investec Securities, whose 1,600p target is based on growth returning in Q4 and a forecast of moderate growth in 2019. UBS is more cautious, with a price of 1,285p.