Could Keller shares really double after shock plunge

Up as much as 12% in 2018, a profits warning came just as global stockmarkets took a drubbing. Graeme Evans runs through the Keller's recovery potential.

A good example of the current unforgiving mood in stockmarkets was provided today by ground engineering firm Keller, whose shares were sent tumbling as much as 33% on the back of a profits warning relating to its Asia business.

There's no hiding place for any kind of weakness, even when Keller points out that other parts of the business - accounting for more than 80% of revenues and operating profits - are still trading in line with expectations.

This rush for the exit left Keller shares trading below 700p for only the second time since early 2013. At one stage they were as low as 640p. That's an interesting position for a stock that our companies analyst Edmond Jackson recently picked for its potential to be one of the beneficiaries of President Trump's infrastructure spending.

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But clearly investors are edgy about the risks associated with any stock exposed to cyclicality, such as the construction-related work that Keller is involved in.

Tougher trading conditions in Asia, most notably in Malaysia, mean Keller will now make a loss of between £12 million and £15 million from the region in 2018, rather than the small profit previously anticipated.

Jefferies responded by cutting its group profit forecast by 18% to £80.8 million, as well as its 2019 estimate by 5% to £104.7 million. The broker's price target has also come down from 1,426p to 1,357p, based on a price earnings (PE) multiple of 12x.