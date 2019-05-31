Dual-listed UK shares handed no-deal Brexit reprieve

European investors will be able to buy shares in these huge British companies post Brexit after all.

European Union regulators have ditched plans that would have forced European investors to trade shares in some of the UK's biggest companies on the continent's exchanges under a no-deal Brexit scenario.

Under the previous proposals European banks and investments firms, including European fund managers, would not have been able to buy dual-listed UK shares on the UK exchange. This would have stopped European investors buying the UK share listings for companies such as Vodafone (LSE:VOD), BP (LSE:BP.), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK) and Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO). In total, 14 stocks would have been impacted.

But EU regulators have now abandoned those plans, and under a revised approach proposed today (29 May), EU banks and investment firms will be able to trade all UK shares in the UK, where for most more liquidity exists.

The Financial Conduct Authority welcomed the move, but warned that despite the softened stance UK investors should prepare for disruption under a no-deal Brexit scenario.

It added: "A number of shares with EU-27 ISINs have a listing, as well as their main or only significant centre of market liquidity, on UK markets. In our view, the ISIN that a share carries does not and should not determine the scope of the Share Trading Obligation. Some shares have their main or only centre of market liquidity outside the country in which the issuer is incorporated.

"This approach would place restrictions on a company's access to investors and freedom to choose where they seek a listing on a public stock market."

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