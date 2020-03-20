Enjoy a remote movie night or a virtual gallery tour: Four ways to stay connected at home

Remote movie nights, online book clubs and virtual tours, here's how to stay connected during self isolation

The government is calling for more people to practice social distancing by avoiding all non-essential contact to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It has urged people to work from home, where possible, and will also close schools from 20 March 2020. Being confined to our homes may leave some feeling detached and isolated from their everyday life. There are a number of ways to stay in touch with your loved ones and maintain a healthy lifestyle indoors too. We round up four ways to stay connected and entertained without having to step outside. 1) Watch TV and films together Movies nights are back on the agenda with a browser feature that lets you stream with your friends remotely. Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension, which enables users to watch the same shows and movies simultaneously from the comfort of their own homes. The platform also allows you to message each other in a chatroom which pops up on the right-hand side of the screen.

To access Netflix Party, you’ll need to use a Google Chrome browser. Once you go to the Netflix Party website, you’ll be able to add the extension to your browser. Once added, simply log into you Netflix account and pick something to watch and start your watch party. Netflix Party, is a great way of keeping in touch with your family and friends, while catching up on the latest shows and films. 2) Join an online book club Books can help inspire the imagination and transport you into different worlds. If you’re an avid reader or looking for the motivation to get started on your next book, an online book club could help you on your literary journey. Good Housekeeping, for example, picks a book each month for members to read and discuss in online forums. To sign up simply go to their website. There are lots of online book clubs to check out as well. A quick search online ill help you find one that best suits your reading tastes.

3) Take in some arts and culture Why not transport yourself to one of the world’s most famous cultural institutions? Google Arts & Culture is an online platform that gives you access to over 2,500 galleries and museums across the globe. From London’s Tate Modern to the Frida Khalo Museum in Mexico, you can wonder through the halls and view exhibitions without having to leave your home. The Louvre, in Paris, and the Vatican museum offer virtual tours of some exhibitions online too. You can also choose from different virtual guided audio walking tours ,which capture street art from around the world. Simply head over to Street Art with Google Art Project to choose your next tour.

4) Join a fitness studio for free As more gyms start to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, keeping active can become tricky. There are lots of online fitness alternatives to try, which can be done at home. The NHS offers free exercise videos on its website. Workouts range from aerobics to pilates and yoga. Fitness Blender also offers a wide range of free home workouts to help you keep active too.