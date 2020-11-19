The ETFs Show: the story behind the ETFs in your portfolio
Tom Bailey deep dives into the history of ETFs with Vanguard's Mark Fitzgerald and discusses big themes.
19th November 2020 09:56
by Tom Bailey from interactive investor
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Tom Bailey, interactive investor’s collectives editor, deep dives into the history of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with guest Mark Fitzgerald, head of product specialism at Vanguard. The pair discuss the provenance of ETFs, aiming to give listeners a better understanding of them and how to use them, before considering the big themes in a mushrooming market.
Time-stamped highlights
03:47: in the 1970s, Vanguard founder Jack Bogle creates the first index fund, the precursor to ETFs
05:37: financial innovation and how the 1987 crash spurred the birth of ETFs
09:02: what pushed investor money into ETFs post-2008?
10:53: the benefits ETFs bring retail investors as a “democratic product”
12:36: big trends shaping the future of ETFs
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