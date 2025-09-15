eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 15 September 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 12 September 2025.

GSK

Several big pharma stocks - Novo Nordisk AS ADR (NYSE:NVO), Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) - are not in macro regimes. Low macro relevance means company news is more important. Not so for GSK (LSE:GSK) where macro explains 70% of day-to-day price action.

And the macro perspective suggests the stock is vulnerable to bad news here. Model value has been flatlining at around 1,400p for nearly three months now. That means September’s rally has taken GSK 5.9% above eyeQ model fair value. That’s enough to trigger a bearish signal.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 12 September 2025.

AI original gangsters

Last week, eyeQ turned bullish on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). We noted how the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution appeared to be rotating towards a new set of beneficiaries such as Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL). There are good reasons to think, after years of domination, that the upside in equities is shifting away from the Magnificent Seven and towards the laggards. Catch-up plays such as small caps and energy are seeing increased investor attention.

Fair enough. But it is still notable that stocks such as Microsoft, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) and Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) all screen as cheap versus the broad macro environment. Of the three, we’d disregard SMCI, where model value is treading water. But macro conditions are improving for both MSFT and TSM; eyeQ model value is trending strongly higher: MSFT +8.8% and TSM +8.2% in the last month alone.

“Rotation is the lifeblood of bull markets” is an old investing truism for good reason. But don’t forget the OGs.