eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 25 November 2024

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 22 November 2024.

GSK

GSK (LSE:GSK) has been having a rough time. The pharma giant posted lower-than-estimated quarterly sales earlier this month. The stock is down 28% from its May high.

Company executives maintain their positive outlook, citing their commitment to pursue new products and expansive lists of patent drugs. But what’s the macro perspective?

eyeQ’s smart machine shows the stock is sitting 4.09% cheap to overall macro conditions. But the bigger standout is eyeQ model value, which is trending firmly lower. It’s fallen 14.7% since the Federal Reserve cut rates in mid-September and is down 8.4% in the last month alone.

In other words, despite being cheap on our metrics, macro environment is getting worse and it’s too soon to buy the dip.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 22 November 2024

Amazon

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has fallen around 7.5% in the last week and it’s not immediately obvious why.

Investing an extra $4 billion (£3.1 billion) into Anthropic would previously have been seen as unadulterated good news since it demonstrated it was a contender in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. These days it shows the costs involved in being an AI player, and, thus far, that means heavy capital expenditure without any signs of any meaningful returns for that spend.

It could be that, if Elon Musk is the big corporate winner from Trump’s election win, markets fear that means bad news for his arch-rival Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

eyeQ has no view on such company stories. But with a macro relevance score of 68%, our model shows big picture stuff such as the Fed and the dollar are important. And model value is accelerating higher – it’s up 10.8% so far in November.

That means the recent fall in the stock price leaves it 4.03% cheap to overall macro conditions. That’s close, but not quite sufficient to trigger a new bullish signal. But value is building and this could be an interesting opportunity to monitor.