eyeQ: a stock for the Budget watchlist
Experts at eyeQ have used AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. This stock’s valuation gap could close fast.
25th November 2025 09:44
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
Great Portland Estates
Macro Relevance: 82%
Model Value: 337.45p
Fair Value Gap: -9.03% discount to model value
Data correct as at 25 November 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
The FTSE 250 has spent the last few years dancing to the tune of gilt yields. As bond yields rose, UK domestic names slumped. That correlation has flipped sharply negative – and it means one thing: the bond market is still the boss.
With the UK Budget around the corner, the stakes are high. If it’s seen as fiscally responsible and non-inflationary, gilt yields should drift lower. That’s exactly the sort of backdrop rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and homebuilders thrive on. If the bond market likes what it hears, this is where you’ll likely see the biggest response.
There’s also a positioning angle. Domestic UK equities are already unloved and priced for weak economic outcomes. The FTSE 250’s dividend yield now sits a full 100 basis points above the FTSE 100 – a gap we haven’t seen since the dotcom era. And with UK investors still running light exposure, any improvement in sentiment or policy surprise can move these stocks quickly.
Now to Great Portland Estates (LSE:GPE). eyeQ has it screening around 9% below model value, close to the biggest dislocation in five years. The stock has clearly de-coupled from macro fundamentals – and that gap tends to matter when the macro tide turns.
This isn’t a call to load up ahead of the Budget. But if the bond market gives the chancellor a vote of confidence, GPE is exactly the kind of name where that valuation gap can close fast.
One to keep firmly on the radar.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
