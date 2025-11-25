eyeQ: a stock for the Budget watchlist

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Great Portland Estates

Macro Relevance: 82%

Model Value: 337.45p

Fair Value Gap: -9.03% discount to model value

Data correct as at 25 November 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

The FTSE 250 has spent the last few years dancing to the tune of gilt yields. As bond yields rose, UK domestic names slumped. That correlation has flipped sharply negative – and it means one thing: the bond market is still the boss.

With the UK Budget around the corner, the stakes are high. If it’s seen as fiscally responsible and non-inflationary, gilt yields should drift lower. That’s exactly the sort of backdrop rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and homebuilders thrive on. If the bond market likes what it hears, this is where you’ll likely see the biggest response.

There’s also a positioning angle. Domestic UK equities are already unloved and priced for weak economic outcomes. The FTSE 250’s dividend yield now sits a full 100 basis points above the FTSE 100 – a gap we haven’t seen since the dotcom era. And with UK investors still running light exposure, any improvement in sentiment or policy surprise can move these stocks quickly.

Now to Great Portland Estates (LSE:GPE). eyeQ has it screening around 9% below model value, close to the biggest dislocation in five years. The stock has clearly de-coupled from macro fundamentals – and that gap tends to matter when the macro tide turns.

This isn’t a call to load up ahead of the Budget. But if the bond market gives the chancellor a vote of confidence, GPE is exactly the kind of name where that valuation gap can close fast.

One to keep firmly on the radar.