F&C: dividend hero investment trust shares update

14th March 2022 10:36

Portfolio manager Paul Niven and director Christine Cantrell of F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) present and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 11 March 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

Highlights

Q&A: 48:00

Investment strategy  

To secure long-term growth in capital and income from an international diversified portfolio of listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity with gearing. The company is restricted to invest mainly in readily realisable, publicly listed securities.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

