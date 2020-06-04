Fevertree Drinks joins Air Partner in extending incredible rally

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The mood of uncertainty noted by Air Partner and Fevertree was reflected in the wider London market today, with the recovery stocks involved in the rebound of the FTSE 100 index to its highest level in three months now on the back foot.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) and Premier Inn owner Whitbread (LSE:WTB) owner fell 4%, while results today from Intermediate Capital Group and Pennon also led to 3% declines for both companies.

FTSE reshuffle: the results

Carnival (LSE:CCL), Meggitt (LSE:MGGT) and Centrica (LSE:CNA), whose demotion to the FTSE 250 index later this month was confirmed by last night's closing prices, all remained in negative territory. The other relegated stock, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), rose 1% to continue the resurgence seen since mid-May.

The quartet will be replaced in the FTSE 100 index on 22 June by cyber security firm Avast (LSE:AVST), Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings (LSE:GVC), Homeserve and B&Q and Screwfix business Kingfisher (LSE:KGF). New arrivals in the FTSE 250 index include AO World (LSE:AO.) and 888 Holdings (LSE:888), while Marston's (LSE:MARS), McCarthy & Stone (LSE:MCS), Stagecoach (LSE:SGC), Senior (LSE:SNR), Hyve Group (LSE:HYVE) and Elementis (LSE:ELM) are among those dropping out of the second-tier.

The quarterly reshuffle follows one of the most turbulent periods in stock market history, with the FTSE 100 index still 17% lower than its January high point.

The impact of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown has been particularly tough on the car industry, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders today reporting a 89% slump in new car registrations for May.

The figure of around 20,000 reflected digital buying as car showrooms have only been open since 1 June. Dealership Lookers (LSE:LOOK) added today that it had taken retail orders for 2,865 new and used vehicles in the past two weeks, representing a like-for-like drop of 51% on a year ago.

Having announced the closure of 15 dealerships in November, the company has identified a further 12 dealerships for closure, consolidation or refranchising, This will leave it with a portfolio of 136 sites, with a restructuring set to save the company about a £50 million a year also involving some 1,500 job cuts.

The lockdown has come at a particularly difficult time for Lookers, having issued two profit warnings in the past year. The discovery of potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its operating divisions has led to its 2019 results being delayed until later this month.

Lookers said its net debt at the end of May stood at £57 million, which compares with a current market value of £90 million. Its £250 million revolving credit facility expires in March 2022, with discussions ongoing with lenders about amending covenants.

Today's update helped Lookers shares to rally 6% to 24.25p, having fallen from 62p in January to 11p by mid-March.

The prospect of long-awaited consolidation in the sector was raised in May when Pendragon (LSE:PDG) said it had spoken to Lookers about a potential tie-up. The talks failed to last, with Pendragon shares today down 1% at 8.35p and Vertu Motors (LSE:VTU) up 3% to 31.2p.