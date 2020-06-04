Fevertree Drinks joins Air Partner in extending incredible rally

Two investor favourites have staged a spectacular recovery in recent weeks, but others have been less fortunate.

Two companies whose shares have rocketed during the lockdown gave investors more reasons for cheer today despite huge uncertainty over their outlook for the rest of 2020. Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) has more than doubled in value to 2,078p since 23 March, with the hugely popular AIM-listed stock consolidating those gains this morning, when it revealed that stay-at-home drinkers had boosted sales from UK retail outlets by 24% during April. Air Partner (LSE:AIR), meanwhile, is up a spectacular 500% over the same period, including a 12% rise today after it reported high levels of activity in its freight and group charter divisions. The rallies from lows seen in March - Fevertree was at its weakest since 2016 and Air Partner the cheapest since 2000 - have been sustained by the prospect of lockdown restrictions easing. As well as robust UK trade, Fevertree has seen continued progress in the United States after reporting that off-trade sales had grown “extremely strongly”. It continues to make inroads in this relatively new marketplace, with January's new pricing strategy being well received.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Fevertree, however, warned it remained hard to predict how sales overall will perform once pubs and clubs re-open from the lockdown, with the process likely to be gradual and cautious. Air Partner had a similar message as it admitted that visibility was limited beyond this month, with the repatriation work behind some of its recent success expected to slow. The aviation services company is starting to see the early signs of recovery in its private jets division, having seen weak activity throughout the pandemic.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Among AIM-listed stocks, pub company Young & Co's Brewery (LSE:YNGA) was down 2% at 1,130p after reporting a 14% drop in adjusted earnings per share to 60.18p for the year to 30 March. The pandemic had a significant impact on the results, with the closure of its pubs for the final 10 days of the year and the preceding downturn in trade causing a £13 million hit to revenues. Top 10 funds, trusts and shares in May 2020

Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) There was a dipropionate impact on profits of £7.7 million due to the limited opportunity for mitigating actions. CEO Patrick Dardis praised support measures by the Chancellor, including the £14.5 million relief the company will receive from the business rates holiday. He added: “The board expects the business to be in a position to return to profitable growth when this unprecedented period is at an end and conditions allow.” Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.