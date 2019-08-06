The Financial Grimes: Boring looks strangely attractive

This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.

Jeremy Grime spent 15 years as a financial sector analyst, working at Altium Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Panmure Gordon and most recently as Director of Research at finnCap. Jeremy is also a qualified accountant.

Jeremy's blog is written with more experienced investors in mind. However, we have included a brief glossary at the bottom of the page to help those less familiar with some of the language used. For more on key financial metrics and valuation ratios click here.

TP ICAP – H1 Results

Share Price 282p

Mkt Cap £1.56 billion

Conflict Disclosure: No Holding

TP ICap (LSE:TCAP) operates in the world's financial, energy and commodities markets.

Results Revenue up 1.3% to £922 million. Operating profit up 1.9% to £158 million. Margin ticks up from 17% to 17.1%. PBT down 3.6% to £134 million and EPS 19.2p. Global Broking was down 6% while the growth businesses of Institutional Services and Data & Analytics aren't yet big enough to move the needle. Net debt is modest at £80 million. The statement confirms that another £75 million of integration savings will be achieved in H2 and the outlook says they are deep into the process of designing a strategy and so they are confident.

Estimates H2 profit estimates are currently lower than H1 which suggests scope to increase FY estimates

Valuation FY 19 PER 9.3X yield 6%

Conclusion If there was an award for the most boring set of results TP ICAP would be a strong contender. And in current markets boring looks strangely attractive.

Glossary PBT profit before tax EPS earnings per share DPS dividend per share ROE return on equity EBITDA earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation PER price earnings, or PE ratio Yield dividend yield FCF free cash flow NAV net asset value Price/Book (PB) a company's share price versus what it owns Book Value a company's worth after subtracting debts and liabilities from assets AUM assets under management FUM funds under management OTC over-the-counter FCA Financial Conduct Authority ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority

For information about Jeremy's 'deep dive' company analysis, you can email him at jeremy@charltonillingworth.co.uk

Jeremy Grime is an independent equity markets analyst and freelance contributor, not a direct employee of interactive investor.