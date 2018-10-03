FTSE 100: Best and worst stocks of Q3

UK markets moved sideways this summer, but that masked some massive share price moves for individual companies. Graeme Evans names the heroes and zeros.

From the M&A dollars at Sky and Whitbread to the sudden loss of altitude for easyJet shares, Q3 was pretty dramatic for many blue-chip investors.

Highlights also included AstraZeneca shares topping £60 for the first time, one of several double-digit risers or fallers in the three months to September 30.

If only the wider FTSE 100 index could match this level of excitement, having dipped 1% in the quarter to continue its tepid 2018 performance.

Fittingly for a company that stunned everyone with the sale of coffee shop Costa to Coca-Cola, Whitbread delivered the biggest Q3 rise in the FTSE 100.

Shares jumped 19% in the quarter after the £3.9 billion sale price secured by Whitbread boss Alison Brittain far exceeded the £2.7 billion slapped on the business by analysts. The valuation multiple of 16.4 times Costa's cash profit for 2018 compared with just 11.5 times in 2019 forecasts.

Shareholders of the Premier Inn owner will receive a "significant majority" of the proceeds once the deal completes in the first half of 2019.

With record levels of M&A activity continuing to support the blue-chip index, the second biggest rise of the quarter came from Sky.

Its takeover battle between Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox finally came to a head with a rare blind auction process overseen by the UK Takeover Panel. Comcast won the day at 1,728p a share, equivalent to more than £30 billion.

Astra's rise of 13.5% in the quarter took the Cambridge-based company through another significant milestone as CEO Pascal Soriot continues to demonstrate he was right to turn down Pfizer's £55 a share approach in 2014.

The latest boost for the pharmaceuticals giant came at the end of the quarter when it reported positive results for Imfinzi, a lung cancer drug that analysts think has the potential to be another blockbuster drug.