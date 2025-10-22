FTSE 250 shares round-up: IT and housebuilders among leaders

A boost for the rebuilding jobs at Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and Travis Perkins (LSE:TPK) today accompanied heavy buying in the IT sector as the FTSE 250 index surged back to its high for the year.

The mid-cap benchmark exceeded the performance of the FTSE 100 index by advancing 1.7% or 369 points to 22,277, above the more than three-year high seen earlier this month.

At least 40 stocks rose by 3% or more, with many of these from building or DIY-related sectors after softer inflation figures fuelled expectations of an interest rate cut before the year end.

The mortgage affordability outlook meant Taylor Wimpey rose by 3.5p to 107.7p, which compares with the early September low of 93p that sealed its FTSE 100 relegation.

Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) lifted 24.4p to 673.4p and Bellway (LSE:BWY) advanced 98p to 2684p, while building materials firm Ibstock (LSE:IBST) continued the recovery from a profit warning on 10 October by adding 4.8p to 132.4p.

The biggest beneficiary of the improved sentiment was Travis Perkins, which extended the recovery since early August to more than 20% following a rise of 35p to 642.5p

The builders merchant and Toolstation owner last week reported a return to underlying sales growth, reflecting the benefit of recent efforts to sharpen its competitive position.

Wickes Group (LSE:WIX), Marshalls (LSE:MSLH), Morgan Advanced Materials (LSE:MGAM) and Genuit Group (LSE:GEN) were also higher, alongside strong sessions for the IT-focused stocks of Softcat (LSE:SCT) and NCC Group (LSE:NCC).

Softcat rose 84p to 1652p as another set of record annual results helped the UK-based provider of IT infrastructure products and services to rebuild after a fall from 1,888p in mid-June.

Gross profit improved 18.3% to £494.3 million, marking the milestone of 20 consecutive years of double-digit growth. During the year the company completed its first-ever acquisition with the purchase of Oakland, a data and AI consultancy.

The group estimates its addressable market in the UK and Ireland stands at £87 billion, growing at an average rate of 10% per year. This includes the expanded opportunity in data and AI unlocked by the Oakland acquisition.

Chief executive Graham Charlton said: “We have never been in a better position to address the increasingly complex needs of customers, who are adapting to rapid developments across all facets of their technology.”

The shares trade at about 15 times forecast 2026 earnings, which Peel Hunt said remains a “good entry point for the profit growth and returns that the company should deliver”.

The broker has a price target of 2,135p, while Deutsche Numis sits at 1,900p after moving to a Buy recommendation following today’s results.

Shareholders are due to receive a final dividend of 20.4p on 16 December, lifting the total for the year by 10.2% to 29.3p. A special dividend payment of 16.1p is also set for the same day.

This is 23% lower than a year earlier but brings the total amount returned to shareholders since becoming a public company in 2015 to £661.9 million.

NCC led the FTSE 250 index, lifting 9p to 154.6p after the cybersecurity firm yesterday said it intended to launch a share buyback programme.

This will take place in December regardless of the outcome of an ongoing review of its Escode division, which protects businesses from unforeseen disruptions. Annual results later this year are set to show earnings in line with City expectations at about £43.5 million.

At the wrong end of the FTSE 250 index, ITV (LSE:ITV) shares fell 6.35p to 68.2p after major shareholder Liberty Global halved its stake in the broadcaster.

The communications business, which owns Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, reduced its position from 10% to about 5% following a placing with institutions worth £135 million.