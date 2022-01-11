Fund ideas for 2022: technology, healthcare and commodities

Ceri Jones runs through the outlook for three key sectors of the market, and names some fund ideas.

No investment sector divides opinion quite as sharply as technology. Tech as a whole has performed well over the last five years, confounding investors who were convinced it was overvalued by historical standards and that the Nasdaq would nosedive.

“Valuations remain the biggest elephant in the room,” says Sundeep Gantori, equity strategist executive director at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But Covid-19 accelerated many trends and tech has become embedded in our daily lives.” He predicts stock valuations will come down slightly “but not to pre-pandemic levels” and that the sector will “see decent growth, compared with a deceleration in other sectors such as materials”.

Will the tech rally run out of steam when rates rise?

Tech shares slide, however, when interest rates rise. This is because the market uses a discounting mechanism to value a stock’s future stream of earnings against today’s prices, and tech stocks often assume growth assumptions of 20% or 30% a year.

“Over the last two months, technology bears have pointed to the increasing likelihood of three rises in US interest rates in 2022 and the negative effect this will have on the sector’s returns,” says Robin Geffen, manager of the Liontrust Global Technology. “The bears believe that tech stocks, as long-duration assets, will strongly underperform as US rates and the yield on Treasuries rise.”

He adds: “We believe that technology bears are mistaken here as…the sector’s sensitivity to US rates is actually lower than the broader market, because it is less indebted.

“Recently, we have seen lockdowns across Europe and the emergence of Omicron. With this, consensus opinion has shifted, with the previous view of three interest rate rises in 2022 replaced by a consensus of just one US rate increase next year, further undermining those of a bearish disposition.”

If the threat of rate rises sends technology shares lower, this could be a buying opportunity. “There can be overreactions in tech,” says Gantori. “There are upcycles and people tend to get excited, such as getting hyped about the metaverse. Any steep increase in rates is a risk and when they have risen sharply in recent weeks there has been a correction in tech. If rates go up gently and gradually, and companies still show strong growth, then any downturn could be opportunity to increase exposure to good quality companies.”

Small and mid-size companies offer greater opportunities than the oversold mega-giants, as here you would expect to find future winners at attractive valuations.

“However there are still some select opportunities in mega-tech, especially those that have made large investments in their businesses over the last 12 to 18 months, and are now in a better position,” says Gantori.

Growth in cloud computing has been faster and more lucrative than expected with the Goliath trio of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) still dominating this space.

In China, select companies in gaming and e-commerce have bounced strongly in the last few months as they escaped additional regulation, but some market leaders are under pressure and trade on a significant discount which may be an opportunity.

Facebook/Meta (NASDAQ:FB) is building a Metaverse, and a good play here is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) whose high function graphite processing units are critical for building any Metaverse platform, Geffen says.

There are so many developments that it can be hard to see the wood for the trees.

“Artificial intelligence has the highest growth but for investors looking for a more defensive approach, cyber-security is worth a look,” says Gantori. “All companies now rely on tech and cyberattacks are increasing, which means we have never seen a challenging year for this sector.”

The two popular tech trusts are Allianz Technology (LSE:ATT) and Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT). Another option is Digital 9 Infrastructure (LSE:DGI9). This invests in infrastructure for the digital world, such as data centres, and subsea and land fibre optic networks.

In the passive arena, consider Rize Cybersecurity Data Privacy ETF (LSE:CYBR), which carries a yearly fee of 0.45%

Technology played a key role in our response to Covid-19: without the advances in artificial intelligence it would have taken much longer to deliver vaccines and identify antiviral candidates.