Fund, investment trust and ETF data: February 2026

To access the data pages in PDF format, click on the links below. Explanatory footnotes are at the bottom of this page.

The format of the PDFs has changed since November 2025 as our data supplier could no longer produce the PDFs in their previous format.

The data, provided by Morningstar, will be published mid-month and dated to the start of the month – 1 January in this case.

Previously a top-performing PDF was published. Lists of the top-performing funds, investment trusts and ETFs over various time frames to 31 January 2025 can be found on these pages:

Footnotes

Fund data

Total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 31 January.

For three and seven years the annualised return figure is shown.

Data shown is unit trusts and open-ended investment companies that are members of the Investment Association (IA) sectors.

In most cases the primary “clean” share class of each fund is used.

The Morningstar ratings column is a quantitative measure of a fund’s past performance.

Investment trust data

Share price total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 31 January.

For three and seven years the annualised return figure is shown

ETF data

Total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 31 January.

For three and five years the annualised return figure is shown.

Price and performance is shown for the most popular ETPs listed on the London Stock Exchange, based on fund size. Therefore, the ETPs shown may vary from month to month.

Important information: The data in each PDF is provided to interactive investor by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Remember that each fund is unique and hence exposed to different levels of risk. Some are relatively low risk, while others can be very risky and those will only be appropriate for more sophisticated investors.