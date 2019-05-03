Fund manager 30 Second challenge: Royal London's Mike Fox
Fund manager Mike Fox talks to Kyle Caldwell about Royal London Sustainable World Trust.
3rd May 2019 10:58
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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Fund manager Mike Fox talks to Kyle Caldwell about supertrends and makes the case for Royal London Sustainable World Trust in 30 seconds.
In the third episode of our Inside Track series, we put the questions to Mike Fox, manager of the Royal London Sustainable World Trust.
First, Mike Fox takes on our 30-second challenge, in which he makes the case for sustainable investing.
Separately, deputy editor Kyle Caldwell asks Mike Fox to talk through the supertrends that he is playing in the portfolio and questions why sustainable investing has become much more fashionable over the past couple of years.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.