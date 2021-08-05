Funds and investment trusts that have returned to form

We highlight funds and trust in our Super 60 and ACE 40 lists that have seen an upturn in performance.

Just like stock markets, the performance of funds and investment trusts does not go up in a straight line.

The key for investors is to back an active fund manager worth their salt and avoid funds that consistently fail to deliver. When funds are failing to deliver, it could be down to the manager playing it too safe by failing to deviate significantly enough away from the index (known as ‘hugging the index’). Or, it could simply be down to the fund manager making too many bad investment decisions time and time again.

When a fund is going through a rough patch, it is important to take a step back to attempt to understand why. Doing so will help investors to assess whether the dip in form is temporary or permanent.

It could be that the stock market region the fund invests in, or its investment style, is out of favour - or indeed both. If this is the case subdued short-term performance may be forgiven.

As ever, it is worth assessing how the fund is performing in line with a similar fund. If it is notably out of kilter, action may need to be taken.

In interactive investor’s Super 60 and ACE 40 lists, there are both active funds and passive strategies (index funds and exchange-traded funds). We have options across all the main asset classes and regions, and there are a mixture of investment styles on offer; for example some of our equity funds invest in growth shares, while others invest in value shares.

Over the past six to nine months, some of the funds and investment trusts in our lists that had been going through a challenging short-term performance period have been staging a recovery. Below we run through fund and trust examples.

Value style returning to form

The upturn in fortunes for value shares since last November’s vaccine announcements has been a helpful tailwind for R&M UK Recovery. From the start of 2020 to 31 October 2020, it had underperformed the Investment Association’s UK All Companies sector. The fund was down 24.9% versus 21.1% for the average fund.

But, since last November, its performance has pulled away from other funds. From 1 November 2020 to 1 August 2021, it has gained 49.3% versus 35% for the sector. The fund invests in recovery stocks, which it defines as good businesses trading on depressed valuations that are currently experiencing below-normal profit levels.

Another investment in our Super 60 list that has experienced an upturn in performance due to its value investment style is the JPMorgan European Income investment trust (LSE:JETI). From 1 November 2020 to 1 August 2021, it returned, in share price terms, 45.2% versus 36.1% for the average European trust.

Prior to that, the trust had been notably lagging the European sector over various time frames. Its one-year performance figure is now ahead of the sector average, but it still lags the sector average return over three and five years. Bear in mind, though, that the sector is small, with only eight trusts.

Out-of-favour asset class

It has been a roller coaster ride for shareholders in BMO Commercial Property (LSE:BCPT) over the past 18 months, In the first quarter of 2020, its share price fell 35% and its discount to its net asset value (NAV) widened to over 50%. This was in response to national lockdowns, which negatively impacted the trust's property holdings, which include offices and retailers. Commercial property is a bellwether for the wider economy, so is an economically sensitive asset class.

Its share price remains below its pre-pandemic sell-off level – it was trading at 108p per share on 21 February 2020 and is currently trading at 99p (as at the time of writing on 5 August) – but the share price has been climbing over the past six months or so amid expectations that the outlook for property is brightening as lockdown restrictions ease.

The monthly dividend is 0.35 pence a share, compared to 0.5 pence per share pre-pandemic. Its discount has narrowed to 17% versus 36% for its 12-month average.

In its latest trading update (on 27 July), the trust reported a net asset value total return of 5.3% for the second quarter of 2021. Over the same period, its share price total return was 29.6%.

The trust reported that combined rent collection received to date for the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021 was 90.3%.