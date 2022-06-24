Funds Fan: meet the investor betting on a 1970s-style economic collapse

Later in the podcast, Sam chats to Barry Norris, who runs the VT Argonaut Absolute Return fund, which is a strategy that aims to make money in both rising and falling markets. Norris strongly believes that inflation will be high for the foreseeable future and that interest rates will keep rising.

Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead explain why professional investors are extremely bearish at the moment, and point out that the world’s largest fund manager is not ‘buying the dip’. The duo also name the income funds and trusts that have been proving more popular with investors over the past couple of months, and run through a pledge made by respected investor Nick Train.

