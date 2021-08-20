Funds Fan: Terry Smith, trust dividends and top fund performer

Later, is an interview with Chris McVey, fund manager of Octopus UK Multi Cap Income . The fund has been the best performer in the Investment Assoication’s UK equity income sector from 1 January 2020 to 1 August 2021 – returning 29.1%. The sector average is flat, at 0.2%, over that time period.

In the latest Funds Fan episode the team discuss the latest fund and trust news, Terry Smith’s recent letter to investors and research that revealed in the first half of 2021 investment trust dividends declined for the first time in more than a decade.

