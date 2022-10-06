Interactive Investor

Greggs shares: what the City thinks

6th October 2022 10:14

Victoria Scholar from interactive investor

Victoria Scholar takes a closer look at Greggs (LSE:GRG) after the bakery chain's shares rose by 10%, and finds out whether City analysts think it is a buy, hold or sell.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

How do rising interest rates affect your investments?

about 10 hours ago

Ian Cowie: winners and losers in my ‘forever fund’ in the third quarter

about 9 hours ago

Share Sleuth: the undervalued pandemic winner I’ve been buying

about 8 hours ago

These FTSE 250 stocks are top of the pile

about 3 hours ago

10 dividend shares to protect your portfolio from the weak pound

1 day ago

Time to buy one of Warren Buffett’s favourite stocks now?

1 day ago

Stockwatch: a fast-growing small-cap to buy or cheap for a reason?

2 days ago

Here’s when stock prices might bottom and two shares already rising fast

1 day ago

10 shares with large cash piles that might be too cheap

3 days ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: September 2022

3 days ago