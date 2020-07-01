How are telecoms and tobacco stocks faring in challenging times?

In his FTSE Sector Watch column, Richard Hunter considers the outlook for two sectors in light of the Covid pandemic’s impact.

Telecoms

What has changed?

Consolidation in the sector had long been predicted, and in 2016 BT acquired EE in a deal valued at £12.5 billion. In 2019, Vodafone acquired Liberty Global’s German and Eastern European operations for £18 billion.

The latest in this power play came in May, with Liberty Global, owner of the UK’s largest cable company Virgin, and Telefónica, which owns Britain’s biggest mobile operator O2, confirming a 50-50 joint merger of their UK operations worth an estimated £31 billion. The deal was described as one creating a new ‘national champion’, taking direct aim at BT and Sky (itself now owned by US company Comcast after a £30 billion takeover in 2018) in the UK.

The new company will offer consumers competitive bundles of TV, mobile and broadband packages, and will have 46 million customers and £11 billion in revenue. BT should be well-placed to withstand such an onslaught, however, with the combined elements of its own brand, along with EE and PlusNet, providing a formidable defence.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has also impacted the sector, affecting the outlook in several ways.

- Dividend kings: reliable income shares hit by Covid cuts

- The winners of lockdown and the firms fit for a post-Covid world

What is the outlook?

At Vodafone for example, the escalation of the epidemic has been something of a curate’s egg. On the one hand, there has been an inevitable spike in the use of data traffic, which plays into the group’s hands.

At the same time, lower international travel has impacted Vodafone’s roaming revenues, while the very real threat of cyber-attacks has also increased over the last couple of months.

BT, meanwhile, has realised that something needed to be done to mollify investors, who have seen the share price decline by 75% over the past five years. A radical overhaul of the business is under way to sharpen its prospects in an increasingly competitive arena.

However, as recently announced, if ever a dividend cut was coming, it was that from BT, and not just because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Even where BT is coming from a position of strength, such as in the profi able and higher-margin Openreach business, the price regulator Ofcom wants its pound of flesh. The requirement for more internet connections at ever-increasing speeds is a given for the UK consumer, but this also comes with expectations of lower prices.

The acquisition of Liberty Global’s assets in Germany and central Eastern Europe is already making a notable contribution to Vodafone’s performance, with the increasingly important German unit reaping the rewards of retail growth. The purchase also offers other tangible benefits, such as significant projected cost synergies and a potentially rich seam of cross-selling opportunities: retail customers using multi-product services tend to lead to improved retention.

Meanwhile, the business offering is showing signs of progress as the prevalence of remote working and multi-site operations increases exponentially during the current crisis. Vodafone remains a prodigious cash-generator, and the fact that it has maintained the dividend will be a pleasant relief to increasingly starved income-seekers. The projected yield of 7%, even if partly driven by a weaker share price, is particularly attractive in light of the current interest-rate environment and the relative lack of income options elsewhere.

Vodafone