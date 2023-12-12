Interactive Investor

How to buy a football club

Keith Harris - the man known in The City as ‘Mr Football’ - shares stories from his time as a senior corporate finance and takeover adviser.

12th December 2023 09:02

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

In the final episode of 2023, Keith Harris - the man known in The City as Mr Football” - shares stories from his time as a senior corporate finance and takeover adviser. Having led on the acquisitions of dozens of top professional football clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa, Fulham and Manchester City, Keith also reveals why he thinks Everton's recent points deduction - in the context of the allegations against City and Chelsea - is a scrap to catch a very big mackerel.

