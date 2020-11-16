How our growth Model Portfolios fared in October 2020

Standout stat: Chinese tech giant Alibaba accounts for 8.8% of emerging-market index-tracker.

The 2.1% gain from Fidelity Index Emerging Markets fund was an outlier among the six index-tracking funds that track the performance of broad stock-market indices, which all lost ground.

Led by China, which has a 43.2% weighting in the Fidelity fund, and Taiwan, at 12.7%, emerging markets have had a pretty good year. October’s gain added to those for the year to date, which at 3% is beaten only by the 3.5% return from the L&G Global 100 index. On a full 12-month view, however, Fidelity Index Emerging Markets shoots into the lead, returning 8.3% versus a slightly lower 8.1% gain for the 100 global titans.

Both funds are dominated by heavyweight tech names. Chinese tech giant Alibaba represented 8.8% of Fidelity Index Emerging Market at the end of October. Due to being market capitalisation-weighted, the weighting in the company is likely to fall given its plummeting share price in early November as Chinese regulators pulled the plug on the flotation of Alibaba subsidiary Ant Group, while also announcing a wider antitrust clampdown on the activities of other prominent fintech names.

The clampdown includes Tencent (SEHK:700), which had a 6.7% weighting in the Fidelity fund on 31 October, while regulatory moves also negatively impacted shares in online retailer JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and food delivery giant Meituan (SEHK:3690), which together accounted for just over 3% of the fund’s assets. These fund weighting figures demonstrate the effect that large tech companies, particularly Chinese companies, have on the fund’s performance.

In the case of the L&G Global 100 fund, which is also market capitalisation-weighted, it only includes developed-market companies in its remit. Its tech weighting to the famous US names is notable. US companies represented 72% of the fund’s assets at the end of September (the most recently released factsheet), with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) alone accounting for just over one-third of the fund’s total assets and the top 10 representing just over half.

There is a small degree of crossover between these two funds, as the lines between what counts as a developed or emerging markets can be blurred. For example, Samsung Electronics (LSE:SMSN) of South Korea appears in both funds – it represents 1.8% of L&G Global 100’s assets and 4.2% of Fidelity Index Global Emerging Markets. However, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), which accounted for 5.7% of the Fidelity fund, does not make it into L&G Global 100 Index.

Elsewhere, UK equity-focused funds continue to appear at the opposite end of the Low-Cost Growth portfolio performance table. Again, it was the index heavyweights of the FTSE 100 that disappointed most – they represent nearly 80% of the Fidelity Index UK fund, which lost 4.1% in October, as post-Brexit trade concerns and weaker oil prices continued to weigh on performance. Interestingly, the Brexit effect – not to mention lockdown fears – had less of an impact on the portfolio’s second UK holding, the Vanguard FTSE 250 ETF (LSE:VMID). It was down a more palatable -0.5%.

Indeed, the relative performance of the two can be seen in the current portfolio weightings. Having been rebalanced to 10% in March, Vanguard FTSE 250 now accounts for 10.1% of the portfolio, while Fidelity Index UK has fallen to 8.8%. Although the Fidelity fund holds 617 lines of stock, even those in the FTSE 250 account for just 17.5% of assets, with the remaining 260-odd small-capitalisation firms accounting for just 3.5% of the fund.