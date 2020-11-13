Funds Fan: three megatrends, Scottish Mortgage tech sales and ACE 40

In this episode, interactive investor experts Kyle Caldwell and Tom Bailey discuss the fund sector facing an ISA ban and portfolio activity for the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT), before they are joined by global fund manager Zehrid Osmani, who runs the Legg Mason Martin Currie Global Long-Term Unconstrained fund and is lead manager of the Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LSE:MNP).

Osmani talks megatrends of the future and investment themes within those trends, and why he doesn’t rely on the FAANG stocks. Finally, the focus shifts to the Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund, a new addition to interactive investor’s ACE 40 list of ethical investments.

Time-stamped highlights

03:44 Scottish Mortgage investment trust, one of ii’s Super 60 choices, has announced changes to its holdings.

05:46 Fund manager Zehrid Osmani joins the podcast.

10:28 “We have identified three megatrends: demographic changes, the future of technology and resource scarcity,” explains Zehrid.

14:02 Why the fund and trust are sizeably underweight US equities compared to peers.

16:59 Investing in globally focused businesses in Europe.

18:58 Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund: objectives, top holdings, performance and more.

Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.