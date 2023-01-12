ii to increase interest on cash balances from 1 February 2023

interactive investor unveils the fourth increase in eight months.

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will increase the rate of interest on cash balances from 1 February 2023.

It will be the fourth increase in eight months, the most recent having come into effect from 1 December 2022.

All the new rates are based on British pounds, or the equivalent value in US dollars.

For ISAs and Junior ISAs, ii will pass on interest of 0.75% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000. On the value over £10,000, ii will pay 1.75% Gross. This compares to the current rate of 0.40% on the first £10,000 and 1.25% on balances over £10,000.

For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 1% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000, and 2% Gross on the value over £10,000. This compares to the current rate of 0.60% on the first £10,000 and 1.50% on balances over £10,000.

For trading accounts, interactive investor will pay 0.50% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from the current 0.40%), and 1.50% Gross on the value over £10,000, up from the current 1%.

ISA and Junior ISA

Cash Balance Current From 1 February Gross % AER% Gross % AER% On the value over £10,000 1.25 1.26 1.75 1.76 On the first £10,000 0.40 0.40 0.75 0.75

SIPP

Cash Balance Current From 1 February Gross % AER% Gross % AER% On the value over £10,000 1.50 1.51 2.00 2.02 On the first £10,000 0.60 0.60 1.00 1.00

Trading accounts

Cash Balance Current From 1 February Gross % AER% Gross % AER% On the value over £10,000 1.00 1.00 1.50 1.51 On the first £10,000 0.40 0.40 0.50 0.50

Interest is applied at account level. Cash balances held in ISAs and JISAs, Trading Accounts, and SIPPs are treated separately.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “After over a decade of ultra-low interest rates, bank base rates are back to reality. Our interest rate increase from 1 February will be our fourth since July 2022, reflecting the new normal.

“As a flat-fee investment platform, we will continue to focus on service innovation, choice and delivering great value through our subscription plans.

“While still at the mercy of inflation, those seeking out higher returns on cash could consider our cash savings service, with a choice of market-leading rates from over 25 UK banks and building societies.”

* AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate received over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.