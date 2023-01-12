ii to increase interest on cash balances from 1 February 2023
interactive investor unveils the fourth increase in eight months.
interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will increase the rate of interest on cash balances from 1 February 2023.
It will be the fourth increase in eight months, the most recent having come into effect from 1 December 2022.
All the new rates are based on British pounds, or the equivalent value in US dollars.
- Learn with ii: How to become an ISA millionaire | ISA Investment Ideas | Top ISA Funds
For ISAs and Junior ISAs, ii will pass on interest of 0.75% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000. On the value over £10,000, ii will pay 1.75% Gross. This compares to the current rate of 0.40% on the first £10,000 and 1.25% on balances over £10,000.
For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 1% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000, and 2% Gross on the value over £10,000. This compares to the current rate of 0.60% on the first £10,000 and 1.50% on balances over £10,000.
For trading accounts, interactive investor will pay 0.50% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from the current 0.40%), and 1.50% Gross on the value over £10,000, up from the current 1%.
ISA and Junior ISA
|
Cash Balance
|
Current
|
From 1 February
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
On the value over £10,000
|
1.25
|
1.26
|
1.75
|
1.76
|
On the first £10,000
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.75
|
0.75
SIPP
|
Cash Balance
|
Current
|
From 1 February
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
On the value over £10,000
|
1.50
|
1.51
|
2.00
|
2.02
|
On the first £10,000
|
0.60
|
0.60
|
1.00
|
1.00
Trading accounts
|
Cash Balance
|
Current
|
From 1 February
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
On the value over £10,000
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
1.50
|
1.51
|
On the first £10,000
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.50
|
0.50
Interest is applied at account level. Cash balances held in ISAs and JISAs, Trading Accounts, and SIPPs are treated separately.
Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “After over a decade of ultra-low interest rates, bank base rates are back to reality. Our interest rate increase from 1 February will be our fourth since July 2022, reflecting the new normal.
“As a flat-fee investment platform, we will continue to focus on service innovation, choice and delivering great value through our subscription plans.
“While still at the mercy of inflation, those seeking out higher returns on cash could consider our cash savings service, with a choice of market-leading rates from over 25 UK banks and building societies.”
* AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate received over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks