ii Index Q1 2026: ETF holdings double over five years

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, has published its latest instalment of the ii Index: providing unique insight on how interactive investor customers are performing and positioning their portfolios.

You can view the full report on the interactive investor website here.

Key findings:

ii customers have again outperformed the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector benchmark – across all time frames examined

Those aged 35-44 continue to see the largest portfolio growth, outperforming all other age groups

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to grow in popularity, as the average holding within ii portfolios has doubled in the last five years

Investors continue to seek global diversification rather than focus on any particular region

Across the six years and three months we’ve tracked the data, since January 1, 2020, the average ii customer has seen their portfolio grow an impressive 46.6% - beating the aggregated performance of funds in the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector (36.1%).

Note – we use this IA sector as a comparator for private investor portfolios, given its mix of bonds, cash, and equities.

The average ii customer also outperformed the benchmark across all time frames measured.

6 years and 3 months 5 years 4 years 3 years 2 years 1 years All ii investors 46.6% 37.1% 30% 35.1% 21.7% 16.3% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector 36.1% 26.9% 20.4% 26.3% 14.7% 11.1%

Performance data to 31 March 2026. Source: interactive investor/Morningstar.

Investors show a steady hand

Camilla Esmund, Senior Manager at interactive investor, says: “The last quarter has been turbulent for investors, with conflict in the Middle East rocking the markets. While portfolios have been subject to volatility, interactive investor customers show a continued steady hand. Portfolios on the interactive investor platform once again outperformed the IA Mixed Investment 40–85% Shares sector – this time by more than 10%, underlining the value of staying invested, diversified, and focused on the long-term. This won’t always sound glamorous, but the proof is in the pudding. The investment discipline displayed by our customers here is admirable, and it’s times like this – when markets are choppy – that shows us why this is so important.

“Those aged 35-44 continue to be our frontrunners, with portfolio growth of 49% - pushing them slightly ahead of all other age groups. This is especially impressive given the range of competing financial priorities we face during this period of our lives; we’re accumulating wealth for the future and our retirement, but we’re also battling with increased every-day costs and more near-term goals for not only ourselves, but also our families. This is a period where many people are starting families, and may be thinking about building a nest-egg for their little ones. The success of this age group is encouraging, showing you can build a financially resilient future over time, if you stick with it.”

Age analysis - performance

6 years and 3 months 5 years 4 years 3 years 2 years 1 years 18 - 24 42.3% 25.6% 26% 32.8% 17.8% 14.4% 25 - 34 46.6% 30.2% 26.4% 32.3% 17.9% 14.2% 35 - 44 49% 35.3% 29.3% 36% 20.1% 15.5% 45 - 54 48.3% 36.1% 29.6% 35.8% 20.8% 15.8% 55 - 64 46.5% 36.3% 29.6% 35% 21.4% 16.1% 65+ 45.9% 38.6% 30.8% 35% 22.8% 17.1%

Where are interactive investor customers putting their money?

ETFs have been growing in popularity over the last few years, and the average holding has doubled in the last five years - from 6% to 12% (Q1 2021 versus Q1 2026).

ETFs have been particularly popular with those aged 35-44. The allocation now stands at 23% for this cohort – growing consistently as this is up from 22% in Q4 ’25, and up further from 21% in Q3 ’25.

While equities make up the bulk of portfolios at 32%, there continues to be a large gap between how the oldest and youngest invest in stocks. Those aged 18-24 only allocate 19%, whereas those aged 65+ allocate 39%.

Portfolio breakdowns across ages

Age Band Cash Equity ETP (includes ETFs) Fund Investment Trust Other (Bonds) 18-24 10.6% 18.5% 16.9% 32.8% 17.6% 3.6% 25-34 9.9% 18.6% 22.1% 30.5% 12.7% 6.2% 35-44 9.6% 22% 22.5% 31.7% 7.4% 6.8% 45-54 9.6% 27.9% 17.3% 31.8% 8% 5.4% 55-64 9.5% 28.8% 12.9% 31.4% 12.5% 4.9% 65+ 8.6% 38.7% 6.8% 21.4% 21.8% 2.7% Average 9.2% 31.6% 12.4% 27.6% 14.9% 4.3%

Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor at interactive investor, investigates the latest trends, explaining: “Overall, investors continue to seek out global diversification rather than focus on particular regions. Among the top 10 holdings global tracker funds are well represented, alongside some active funds: Scottish Mortgage Ord, Alliance Witan Ord and F&C Investment Trust Ord. For investors who mix and match between both active funds and tracker funds, it is prudent to look under the bonnet to ascertain how the active fund invests differently from the wider global market.

“In the case of Scottish Mortgage, the investment trust adopts an adventurous approach in seeking out disruptive growth business, both listed and unlisted firms, with SpaceX its top holding. Alliance Witan and F&C Investment Trust are more ‘steady Eddie’ types of portfolios that aim to outperform the wider market but give investors a smooth ride. Both also pay dividends, although the low yields mean that investors should not be buying just for this purpose, with Alliance Witan yielding 2.2% and F&C yielding 1.3%.

“However, the longstanding dividend track records are a key draw for investors looking for consistent income, with Alliance Witan notching up 59 years of consecutive dividend increases, and F&C having a 55-year track record.”

To view the full report, visit the interactive investor website here.