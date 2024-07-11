ii Super 60 performance review: Q2 2024

The key factors that influenced the returns of funds on the Super 60 list during Q2 were allocations to Asian equities, Japan and small-caps.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LSE:HSL) posted the largest return over the quarter, reflecting the strength of UK smaller companies (in sterling terms) and the improved sentiment towards the asset class. This led to a share price return of 11.3% with a significant portion of that due to the discount narrowing.

The manager of the trust has a focus on identifying quality growth companies and holding them over the long term. Individual names are assessed using the team’s 4Ms process that covers, Model (competitive advantages and SWOT analysis); Management (quality of leadership); Money (company financials); and Momentum (potential for persistent positive earnings surprises), an approach that has proved to be successful over time.

The second fund in the top five performers is also a UK smaller companies fund, WS Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies. As an open-ended vehicle, performance reflects the net asset value (NAV) and the fund showed a strong positive return of 7.7%. The fund invests across AIM and FTSE 250 stocks, but tends to have a slightly smaller market-cap profile than its category peers and this helped it produce slight outperformance over the quarter.

The final UK equity fund in the top five is Fidelity Special Values (LSE:FSV), which is another investment trust that benefited from improved sentiment towards UK equities. The trust produced a share price return of 5.8%, an uplift on the NAV return of 4.5%.

The manager invests across the market-cap range including small-caps where he has significant experience. He also benefits from the extensive research resources of the group. The process looks to identify unloved companies that have the potential to recover based on factors such as a business model/corporate change or industry cycles and this value-oriented approach has seen success over time.

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LSE:ESCT) returned 6.2% in share price terms over the quarter, with the narrowing of its discount improving the NAV return of 3.3%. Manager Ollie Beckett has been at the Janus Henderson group for more than 17 years and is experienced in this area of the market. There is a focus on identifying stocks that are mis-priced relative to their cash generation, with company meetings being key to the assessment.

Returns significantly outpaced the MSCI Europe ex UK Small Cap Index with particular strength from names such as SUESS MicroTec SE (XETRA:SMHN), Optima Bank and Grenergy Renovables SA (XMAD:GRE), all of which were up more than 35%.

The remaining fund on the outperformers’ list, Fidelity Asia, has benefited from both India and China producing strong returns at the same time, buoying regional performance. The fund saw gains of 7.5% from its portfolio of well-managed industry leaders that are positioned to benefit from changes in industry dynamics, and trade on attractive valuations.

Within the bottom five performers on the Super 60 list are three funds investing in Japan.

TheHSBC Japan Index fund produced a negative return of 4.1%. It tracks the FTSE Japan Index which fell over the quarter following a period of good relative returns. The strength of sterling had a significant impact on returns to UK investors, while the consumer discretionary and IT sectors pulled index returns down, with Toyota Motor Corp ADR (NYSE:TM) being a significant stock level detractor.

Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha showed worse performance than the above passive fund with a negative 6.4% return. The team responsible for this fund adopts a distinct value and contrarian bottom-up investment approach that is driven by a belief in mean reversion.

Over the quarter, this large-cap-value style was in favour in Japan although the MSCI Japan Large Value Index still produced a negative return in sterling terms of 2.9%. The further weakness seen from this fund reflected stock picking in industrials and financials, however we retain conviction in the long-term prospects for the strategy.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LSE:BGS) is the other Japan fund on the list with a negative share price return of 4.6%. However, this return was flattered by the narrowing discount, with the NAV return being -10.2%.

This Baillie Gifford fund has a strong growth bias as its investment approach follows the more extreme end of the house process and focuses on identifying companies with high earnings and sales growth at the bottom of the market-cap scale.

The style of the product and an element of gearing explain most of the performance seen over the quarter, rather than any particular issues with stock selection.

The other two funds on the underperformers’ list both reflect the weakness in returns from US small-cap stocks, which significantly underperformed large-caps. Against this backdrop Artemis US Smaller Companies saw a decline of 5%. The fund is managed by Cormac Weldon who is head of the US team and has managed this strategy since launch in October 2014.

The fund generally shows a growth-style bias and has more investments in mid-caps than many peers. Although the fund was marginally behind the peer group average over the quarter it is ahead over both three and five years.

Premier Miton US Opportunities is a multi-cap portfolio that is fairly concentrated and has a focus on higher-quality, sustainable stocks. The fund is all-cap with a significant exposure to mid- and small-caps which hurt returns over the quarter.

Attribution versus the mainstream S&P 500 index also highlights the underweight to the IT sector and the overweight and stock selection to the industrials sector, as negatives. However, versus flex-cap peers the fund continues to show strong medium-term returns.

Top five Super 60 funds in Q2 2024

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for open-ended/Market Return for closed-ended - (GBP) to 30/06/2024.

Bottom five Super 60 funds in Q2 2024

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for open-ended/Market Return for closed-ended- (GBP) to 30/06/2024.

Top five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for open-ended/Market Return for closed-ended - (GBP) to 30/06/2024.

Bottom five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for open-ended/Market Return for closed-ended - (GBP) to 30/06/2024.

Most-bought Super 60 funds in Q2 2024

Most-sold Super 60 funds in Q2 2024

Changes to the Super 60 list (under review/developments)

Removal of Balanced Commercial Property Trust from the Super 60.

