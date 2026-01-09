ii view: Ford hybrid sales power to new record

Full-year US vehicle sales to 31 December

Hybrid vehicles sales up 21.7% to 228,072

Combustion engine sales up 5.5% to 1,891,939

Electric vehicle sales down 14% to 84,113

Total vehicle sales up 6% to 2,204,124

ii round-up:

Iconic US car and truck maker Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) detailed record hybrid vehicle sales, helped by ongoing robust sales of the group’s F-150 pick-up truck.

Hybrid sales rose 17.6% in the fourth quarter, driving annual sales up 21.7% to 228,072. Demand for F-150 Hybrid version climbed 15% year-over-year to a record 84,934 trucks, making it America’s best-selling full-size hybrid pickup.

Shares in the S&P 500 company drifted marginally lower in US trading having come into this latest news up by a third in 2025. The S&P 500 index rose 16.4% last year, while electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) climbed 11%.

Ford operates across the three core divisions of Ford Pro providing commercial vehicles, Ford Blue, offering combustible and hybrid vehicles, and Ford e making all-electric vehicles.

Internal combustion engines retained their mantle as Ford’s biggest US seller, rising 5.5% to 1.89 million. Electric-only powered sales fell 14% year-over-year to 84,113 vehicles.

The group’s F-series pick-up truck, combined across all-power versions, secured a 49th consecutive year as America’s best-selling truck and 44 years as America’s best-selling vehicle. Total F-series sales rose 8.3% to an annual total of 828,832 vehicles.

Total truck sales, including the group’s iconic Transit van, rose 9.5% to 1,268,749.

SUV related demand improved 1.6% to 890,042 vehicles with car sales up 3% to 45,333 units.

Ford management has been pursuing a series of performance improvement initiatives including cost cuts under its Ford Plus transition plan.

Fourth-quarter results are likely to be announced early February.

ii view:

Began in 1903, Ford today employs around 170,000 people. The group’s home US market remains by far its biggest market at just over two-thirds of sales last year, with Canada, the UK and Mexico other important sales destinations. Combustible and hybrid vehicles under Ford Blue made most revenues in 2024 at 64%. That was followed by commercial vehicles at 29%, Ford finance or credit at 5% and all electric vehicles 2%. The group’s competitors include Volkswagen AG (XETRA:VOW), General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Tesla.

For investors, President Trump's tariffs cost the company $700 million during the third quarter. Previously announced difficulties for aluminium supplier Novelis are hindering production, with full year 2025 profits expected to be impacted. The e division remains loss-making, while a forecast price/earnings (PE) ratio above the three- and 10-year averages may suggest the shares are not obviously cheap.

On the upside, market share has gained 0.6% to 13.2% in Ford's key US market in 2025. A diversity of both product and geographical regions exists. A fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year cost reductions was made during Q3 under management initiatives, while cash held of $33 billion as of late September suggests a robust balance sheet.

On balance, and while headwinds not of its own making generate caution, a forward dividend yield of over 4% should keep investors interested whether for income or capital gains.

Positives

Action to restructure the business taken

Attractive dividend yield (not guaranteed)

Negatives

Trade tariff headwind

Previous staff industrial action

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Hold