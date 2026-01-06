The shares attracting fund managers at start of 2026

We asked global equity investors to share their outlooks for the UK, US and Europe for this year and highlight where they are finding the best value opportunities.

United States

Historically a mainstay of global portfolios, US equities gave investors pause for thought in early 2025 as high valuations and policy shifts prompted them to look elsewhere for growth opportunities.

Nervousness around heavy weightings to US tech stocks and whether artificial intelligence (AI) was being overpriced in terms of valuations also compounded the search for diversification. Moreover, concentration risk was a key concern and remains so. Seven companies, dubbed the “Magnificent Seven”, account for 35% of the market capitalisation of the S&P 500 index compared to around 12% a decade ago.

​​​​​Although markets rebounded, macro concerns remained. However, three recent rate cuts in quick succession and fiscal benefits from the“big, beautiful bill” could lead to a broadening out of the US market.

Colm Harney, portfolio manager at Sarasin & Partners, is bullish on the outlook for the US based on the macro backdrop.

“The US continues to offer the most compelling value, with momentum building into 2026 as monetary policy eases, fiscal support strengthens, and investment shifts towards productivity-enhancing areas,” he says.

While inflation remains above target, Harney says lower rates and firm capital expenditure should help sustain earnings growth. Compared to the UK, which Harney says faces persistent domestic inflation and structural supply constraints, and Europe’s modest recovery, Harney believes US equities are best positioned for durable nominal growth.

He picks data infrastructure firm NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) as an example of this. “Strong returns on capital, improving margins and disciplined capital allocation make NetApp a good example of a thematic, structural growth stock trading at a reasonable valuation within US equities.

“It offers dependable mid-single-digit growth driven by the long-term expansion of enterprise data volumes,” he adds.

Following the pushback against AI companies, James Cook, co-manager of the JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI) trust, has been taking advantage of shares trading on lower valuations.

“We are finding some of the most interesting opportunities in areas where short-term market swings have pushed strong companies to surprisingly low prices,” he says.

“The recent drop in several AI-related shares is a good example. Companies such as NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the US are central to the growth of AI and semiconductors, and we think the market is overlooking how powerful their long-term earnings potential could be.”

Cook is also keen on businesses already seeing financial results from investing in AI investment, such as Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META).

“By using AI to improve how people interact with its platforms and how advertisers reach customers, it has grown earnings even when the share price has been volatile.”

Robert Plant, portfolio manager, multi-asset solutions at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, is also a fan of Nvidia, which he names as a core holding.

“Our view is that the US continues to lead the way in AI and technology innovation, which is driving strong earnings growth and productivity gains,” he says.

Plant adds: “Our key US holdings such as Nvidia, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) are well placed to benefit from these trends.

“We are currently tactically overweight the US, with this funded by underweights in the UK, and Europe,” he adds.

Europe

After a strong start to the year, European equities were sidelined as investors scouted for better growth prospects in other regions. But Germany’s €500 billion (£433 billion) infrastructure and defence spending package and the European Union’s Readiness 2030 plan are among the national policies that could underpin economic growth and spur investment opportunities.

Julian McManus, portfolio manager on the global alpha equity team at Janus Henderson Investors, says the increased defence spending could support further upside for companies such as German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG (XETRA:RHM).

“After years of underinvestment, rebuilding military readiness in Europe will take well over a decade, and with orders there just beginning to build, we believe the potential magnitude and duration of the cycle remains under-appreciated by the market,” he says.

Claudia Quiroz, a fund manager at Quilter Cheviot, has been rotating out of US equities and into European equities, on the back of attractive valuations, dovish policy, and increased fiscal and defence spending across the region.

Healthcare innovation is one of the themes in the portfolio, with the rationale being that the growing over-65 cohort is spending a significant share of their wealth on health and well-being.

“We favour companies with a global healthcare footprint and a record for innovation, such as Novartis AG Registered Shares (SIX:NOVN), which has a promising pipeline of developments along with strong cash generation to support capital returns,” Claudia says.

Columbia Threadneedle’s Plant remains cautious on the outlook for Europe, citing the near-term economic and political challenges and structural headwinds, but says the fiscal stimulus should prove beneficial to domestic European sectors, particularly banks and infrastructure.

“Key holdings include Deutsche Telekom AG (XETRA:DTE), Allianz SE (XETRA:ALV), E.ON SE (XETRA:EOAN), and Vinci SA (EURONEXT:DG),” he says. “These companies are well positioned to benefit from the ongoing energy transition and fiscal support.”