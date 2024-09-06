ii view: JD Sports bullish following big US acquisition
Shares in this major sports retailer are down around a fifth so far this year, significantly underperforming the FTSE 100 index. Buy, sell, or hold?
6th September 2024 15:45
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
Second-quarter trading update to 3 August
- Like-for-like sales were up 2.4%
Guidance:
- Continues to expect pre-tax profit for the year ahead of between £955 million and £1.03 billion excluding its recent Hibbett US acquisition
Chief executive Régis Schultz said:
“Based on our first-half trading, we remain on track to deliver profit within our full-year guidance."
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
ii round-up:
Global sports-fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) operates 4,506 stores and a series of websites across the UK and more than 35 other countries.
Away from JD Sports, other store brands include Finish Line, ShoePalace and Sprinter.
Outdoor brands available in the UK and generating a balance of around 5% of sales include Blacks, Millets and Go Outdoors.
For a round-up of this latest trading update announced on 22 August, please click here.
ii view:
Started in 1981 and headquartered in Bury, Manchester, JD Sports today employs around 90,000 people. Footwear generates just over half of all revenues, followed by apparel at almost a third and accessories most of the balance. Around 22% of overall sales are made online. Geographically, the UK and North America last year came in at around a third each, with Europe accounting for almost 30% and Asia Pacific the balance of 5%. Five-year strategic pushes kicked off in 2023 include growing its store footprint globally, strengthening its complementary sports fashion offers and building a stronger online platform.
For investors, pressured consumer spending has required ongoing promotional activity, hindering profit margins. The weather and the timing of sporting events can impact performance. JD’s relationship with sporting goods makers Nike and Adidas warrants consideration, with each also looking to grow online sales directly to consumers, while a forecast dividend yield below 1% contrasts with yields of 3.5% or more at fellow retailers Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), and B&Q owner Kingfisher (LSE:KGF).
- Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis
- 24 UK stocks to benefit from buoyant economy
- Insider: blue-chip directors eye more progress
More favourably, bolt-on acquisitions continue to be made with almost 1,200 stores added year-to-date and driven by the £900 million acquisition of US retailer Hibbett. Previous headwinds are likely to ease given expected new product releases and cuts to interest rates. Brand and geographical diversity remain strong, while net cash held before lease liabilities of over £1 billion in early February points to a robust balance sheet.
On balance, and despite continued risks, investors will like market share growth and be encouraged by a consensus analyst fair value estimate above 165p.
Positives:
- Diversity of product, brand name and geographical location
- Continued new store openings
Negatives:
- Uncertain economic outlook
- Subject to currency movements
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.